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UN experts documented evacuation notices that people who were deaf or hard of hearing could not understand in time. In Gaza, an Atfaluna survey highlights a second obstacle: among the disabled people interviewed, nearly nine out of ten describe their shelter as dangerous, inadequate or inaccessible. Being warned and being able to shelter are two distinct problems.

An alert sent is not necessarily an alert received

In Gaza, an oral statement does not fulfil its role for a person who cannot hear it. A written message may remove this obstacle, but it is not always enough: it still needs to be timely, understandable and clearly indicates what the person is supposed to do. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities found in 2025 that alert systems and evacuations did not reliably protect persons with disabilities. He received warnings of inaccessible warnings to persons with hearing or visual impairment, including when instructions were issued by written message.

Before the committee, the World Federation of the Deaf and the Palestinian Union of the Deaf called for early warning in Palestinian sign language. This is important: subtitles, plain-written Arabic and Palestinian sign language meet different needs. They can complement each other without being interchangeable. Atfaluna is already teaching this language to families and professionals, particularly in the health, education and social support sectors. This training programme is not, however, an alert system deployed throughout the Gaza Strip.

Travel can also deprive a means of communication

In its multi-sectoral assessment of 2026, Atfaluna reported that 97.6% of the households in its survey had been displaced at least once. Of the persons with disabilities interviewed, 83% had lost access to their technical aids as a result of the trip. This figure covers several types of disability and equipment. He does not say that 83% of deaf people have lost hearing aids, and does not know how many of them have missed an alert.

On the other hand, the results shed light on what changes during a trip: a person may lose access to equipment that allows him/her to communicate with the rescue teams, but also contact with relatives who relayed instructions. A telephone alert, a sign language video and a human relay do not have the same constraints. Video, for example, may make a statement more understandable to its recipients, but it remains unusable if the connection does not allow it to be loaded. A proximity relay can be useful when the phone is not working, without a guarantee that it can reach displaced persons several times.

In September 2026, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported further work to improve the security communications of its partners in Gaza. This work concerns aid organisations: it does not show that households have a reliable connection or that an accessible alert system works for them.

The possibility of leaving also depends on the place of arrival

Atfaluna reported that 88.4 per cent of the persons with disabilities interviewed considered their shelter to be dangerous, inadequate or inaccessible. The survey combines these three difficulties with the same result: it does not isolate the proportion of shelters whose physical access was impossible, nor does it make an estimate for the entire population. However, it shows why timely information is not sufficient. A place may be indicated in a notice without being accessible to the person who is required to go, or without allowing the person to communicate with those who receive it.

On 18 November, OCHA identified the distribution of shelter items to more than 17,000 households in its intervention report and reported on disability inclusion activities. The document does not give the number of shelters with sign language interpretation or an accessible evacuation protocol. It informs the humanitarian response, not the ability of a particular shelter to accommodate anyone.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities also distinguishes between protection in emergency situations and access to information. To assess the effectiveness of an alert in Gaza, counting the number of messages sent is therefore not enough. It is also important to know how many people understood them in time and how many were able to reach a suitable place. The public data consulted do not provide these two measures for the whole territory.

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