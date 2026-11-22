The Algerian mission in Niamey was to specify the route and scope of work in Niger. The construction site announced in Algeria in June did not amount to a commissioning.

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Following the announced launch of work on the Algerian section of the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, Algeria and Niger discussed in Niamey the acceleration of studies on the Nigerian part. The mission from 17 to 20 November was to examine the consequences of a modified route. This step is not worth assigning a site in Niger or putting into service the pipeline which is to link Nigeria to Algeria.

In Niger, a revised route and a project still to be defined

An Algerian delegation was received on 17 November by the Secretary-General of the Niger’s Petroleum Ministry, Abdoulkarim Mohamed Ali. Displacement was the second technical coordination sequence on the Niger side of the project. In his press release of 19 November, Sonatrach states that discussions focused on accelerating studies, confirming a modified route and assessing its consequences. The teams also needed to specify the scope of work.

The participation of Nigerian companies and the possible establishment in Niger of a subsidiary of the Algerian oil company ENAC were also discussed. The communiqué does not mention a contract awarded to a local company or a decision to establish the subsidiary. The revision of the route counts for the continuation of the project: it is according to the course chosen and its effects that the work to be ordered can be defined.

Three countries, different stages

Algeria announced on 4 June the official launch of work on its own section. The distinction is important: this announcement describes the progress of the Algerian side, not that of the whole link. The project must connect gas from Nigeria via Niger to the Algerian network, which already has export infrastructures. The existence of this network does not mean that Nigerian gas is fed today.

On 3 November, the Nigerian national company NNPC reported that the three countries were continuing to coordinate the project. In the same press release, it referred to agreements for another pipeline, the one to link Nigeria to Morocco. These agreements do not concern the Trans-Saharan project via Niger. Similarly, the mandate given to Penspen in 2025 was to update the feasibility study, not to build the link.

A more useful indicator than an opening date

The press release of 19 November sets out the work that remains to be done in Niger, but does not provide a timetable for the start-up of the whole or the financial package agreed for the three sections. To monitor progress, the next useful milestone in Niger will be the confirmation of the route and scope of work. Construction contracts, followed by the completion and connection of sections, would be separate steps. Niamey’s meeting does not allow them to set a date.

Cover photo: NigerTZai / Wikimedia Commons, framed and titled archive,CC BY-SA 4.0.

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