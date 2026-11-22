Lebanon commemorates its independence with a tribute to Yarze and two rallies in the South. Patriarch Jean X announces the death of Metropolitan Georges Khodr. In Antalya, there was no consensus on the COP31 framework text. Review of the facts verified at 6 p.m. in Beirut on Sunday.

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Sunday, November 22, 2026, 6 p.m. in Beirut. Lebanon marks the 83rd anniversary of its independence, between official tribute to Yarzé and rallies of inhabitants in the South. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch announces the death of Metropolitan Emeritus Georges Khodr. In Antalya, the UN climate conference did not adopt its framework text.

Independence: a tribute to Yarzé, a gesture of solidarity by Nabih Berri

On Sunday, Defence Minister Michel Menassa laid a wreath at the foot of the monument of Emir Fakhreddine at the entrance of the ministry in Yarze, on behalf of the Lebanese Republic. The National Information Agency confirmed this tribute, which was still only on the agenda in the morning. In Rachaya, another tribute was on the calendar; It was not confirmed in the sources consulted. The citadel recalls the detention of the independent leaders by the French mandate authorities and their release on 22 November 1943.

The Speaker of the Chamber, Nabih Berri, announced on Sunday that he would not receive the occasional congratulations, as a sign of solidarity with the inhabitants of the southern villages. He cited Zawtar al-Sharkiyeh, Mansuri and Haddatha in particular, and in his message associated the achievement of independence with the liberation of territory and national unity. It is his decision not to receive vows, not a cancellation of commemorations.

The day before, when the flag was raised in Nahr al-Kalb, President Joseph Aoun called for Israeli withdrawal and the return of the displaced from the South. In the speech issued by the Presidency, he reaffirmed that the decision on war and peace was the responsibility of the Lebanese State. This position does not set a withdrawal deadline or return schedule. The Council Presidency has set Monday, 23 November, the closure of administrations, public institutions and municipalities.

South Lebanon: two mobilizations for houses and return

In Nabatiyah al-Faukah, people marched Sunday morning to the village square, where they found the damage, according to the National Information Agency. The president of the municipality, Zein Ghandour, asked the state to protect the population and restore electricity and water, among other things. His request concerns the conditions that would allow residents to stay or return; It does not mean that these services are restored.

In a separate gathering, residents of Zawtar al-Sharkiyeh gathered in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh square, the neighbouring town, to protest the destruction of their homes and demand their return. In another dispatch, the official agency attributed Israel two reported explosions to Zawtar al-Sharkiyeh and Kfar Tebnit, without reporting a human assessment. Gatherings and reporting alone do not allow for a day-to-day review.

Death of Georges Khodr, Orthodox Metropolitan Emeritus

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch, John X, announced the death of Georges Khodr on Sunday at the midday. Former Metropolitan of Byblos and Batrun, he led the diocese of Mount Lebanon from 1970 to 2018. Co-founder of the Orthodox Youth Movement, he also taught in Balamand and worked on dialogue between churches and with Islam. The death notice issued on Sunday does not specify the place of death or the date of the funeral.

COP31: Antalya pact not adopted

The COP31 Presidency noted in plenary session that there was no consensus on the text presented as the Antalya Pact. The latest version proposed for the parties to the Paris Agreement reflected the framework established in Dubai without directly naming fossil fuels. In particular, it proposed to seek at least threefold financing for adaptation by 2035, without stopping the calculation basis. The European Union has refused to support this compromise as it stands.

The lack of consensus on this text distinguishes the outcome of the evening from the simple disagreement reported earlier today: these proposals have not become agreed commitments. This does not mean that all technical decisions on the agenda have been rejected. Each is subject to its own procedure.

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