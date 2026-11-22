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A Palestinian public commission identifies 28 industrial areas linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Three of them account for half of the area surveyed. Near Tarqumiya, the announced perimeter of a new project exceeds that of the largest existing area, without an opening being established.

Three areas account for half of all areas

In an assessment published on 21 November, the Palestinian Commission for the Fight against the Wall and Colonisation (PPC) reported 8,844 dunams of the cumulative area of industrial areas that it has identified, or about 884 hectares. Mishor Adumim, Barkan and Atarot total 50.9% of this area. The governorate of Jerusalem alone accounts for 41.3 per cent of the area surveyed. These two parts overlap and do not add up.

The assessment measures the area of the areas, not the number of buildings built or the extent of land already occupied by plants. The figure of 28 is also specific to the perimeter of the commission, which includes East Jerusalem. An audit of the Israeli State Controller in 2023 reported 35 areas administered by Israel in Area C. The controller included sites independent of the administration of residential settlements and mixed commercial spaces. The two documents therefore do not cover the same territory or categories of sites. Their gap does not allow an increase or decrease in the number of areas to be measured.

Employment poles do not confuse with larger sites

The Commission is advancing a total of approximately 14,100 Palestinian workers in these areas, without specifying the reference period in its public summary. The Israeli audit of 2023 already gave the same total rounded to its own perimeter. The concordance is not sufficient to establish that the workforce has remained stable or that the total results from a new count. Mishor Adumim and Barkan are also among the three main employment centres, but Ariel takes the place of Atarot in this ranking. The Commission allocates approximately 79 per cent of Palestinian jobs in its inventory to these three poles. The extent of an area therefore does not, on its own, indicate its weight on the labour market.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, for its part, had approximately 17,300 persons employed in Israeli settlements in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 17,600 in the previous quarter. This survey covers all employment in the colonies, not only the industrial areas identified by the commission. His period and method are different. Bringing one figure to another to calculate a share of the industry would be misleading.

In the West Bank, the same survey estimates unemployment at 28.1 per cent in the third quarter. This places the issue of access to these jobs without informing about the contracts, the stability of the job or the pay specific to each area. Nor do these statistics measure the jobs that could be created by the announced projects.

In Tarqumiya, an announced perimeter, not open factories

The case of Mevosot Lachish, near Tarqumiya, west of Hebron, illustrates the difference between land and activity. The Palestinian National Land Defense Office reported on 10 November that Israeli authorities had approved the allocation of 3,039 dunams to the project. The body and the commission report that an order defining the perimeter of the area was signed in November. The area announced represents about 304 hectares, more than that of Mishor Adumim, the largest existing area according to the commission.

Delimitation does not mean that companies are already producing there. The full Israeli act could not be consulted, and no timetable for commissioning or number of hirings could be established. Another example is Nahal Raba, in Salfit governorate, still described by the commission as a project whose plan has been tabled. These rights of way should not be added to the already inventoried surfaces as if they all belonged to the same stage.

According to the Palestinian National Bureau, the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, presented the Tarqumiya project as a means of strengthening the Israeli presence near the Green Line and providing employment and revenue to the settlement councils. The Commission sees this as an instrument of « economic annexation ». It is its qualification of industrial expansion, not the wording of an Israeli decision annexation. In its advisory opinion of 19 July 2024, the International Court of Justice had concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory was illegal and recalled the obligation to cease any new settlement activity. This opinion does not act separately on the Tarqumiya draft.

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