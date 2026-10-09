Lebanon: $31 billion in default since 2020, where are we?

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Lebanon: 31 billion Eurobonds in default since 2020, where are we?
On March 9, 2020, Lebanon is not paying $1.2 billion. More than six years later, the external debt has not yet been restructured.
Public debt of approximately $90 billion in 2020, or 170% of GDP Eurobonds: about $31 billion in principal, $42 billion in unpaid interest Market: BLOM index +26% since January, 30 points beginning October IMF: mission from 15 to 18 September 2026, no programme concluded The link with your deposits: banks and the Bank of Lebanon hold some of these securities
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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