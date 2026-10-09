9 octobre 2026
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Lebanon: $31 billion in default since 2020, where are we?

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

Lebanon: 31 billion Eurobonds in default since 2020, where are we? On March 9, 2020, Lebanon does not pay $1.2 billion. No more..

🇱🇧 Liban : 31 milliards de dollars d’eurobonds en défaut depuis 2020, où en est-on ?
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Lebanon: 31 billion Eurobonds in default since 2020, where are we?

On March 9, 2020, Lebanon is not paying $1.2 billion. More than six years later, the external debt has not yet been restructured.

Public debt of approximately $90 billion in 2020, or 170% of GDP
Eurobonds: about $31 billion in principal, $42 billion in unpaid interest
Market: BLOM index +26% since January, 30 points beginning October
IMF: mission from 15 to 18 September 2026, no programme concluded
The link with your deposits: banks and the Bank of Lebanon hold some of these securities

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