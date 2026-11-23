After 16,342 tonnes of olive oil measured in 2025, Jordanian presses forecast a rebound. In October, the union struck 30,000 tons and a can of 16 kilos between 90 and 110 dinars. This range is not worth national prices. The festival opens November 26 in Amman.

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In Jordan, the olive oil industry anticipates a rebound after a small harvest in 2025. The union of press owners and producers estimated the new production at about 30,000 tonnes at its presentation on 14 October. These are forecasts of the beginning of the campaign, not the result of the census of presses. The national marketing event opens on November 26 in Amman.

A price forecast, not an average of purchases

The union had announced an indicative range of 90 to 110 Jordanian dinars for the 16-kilogram can. This represents about 5.63 to 6.88 dinars per kilogram, before any deviation related to the category or sales circuit. The range is from October. It is neither a mandatory tariff nor a representative November price average.

Weight matters to compare two offers. A container marketed per kilogram cannot be compared directly with a bottle labelled in litres. It is also necessary to look at the oil category and distinguish the spot payment of a phased offer. Prices displayed by a single actor do not allow us to know how much households in the country pay on average.

The Ministry of Agriculture, the Farmers’ Federation and the Press Union have concluded a separate marketing agreement. It allows participating government departments and agencies to offer cans of 8 or 16 kilograms to their employees and their families, in cash or with a payment spread over eight months. This circuit does not establish the national retail price.

Presses produced 16,342 tonnes in 2025

The Jordanian Statistical Office measured 16,342 tonnes of oil in the 2025 season, compared to 35,828 in the previous season. The result was also below the average of 24,923 tonnes for the years 2012 to 2024. The trade union forecast of 30 000 tonnes for 2026-2027 would indicate a recovery if confirmed, but would not return to the level of the season that preceded 2025. Comparing a forecast to a balance sheet illuminates the scale of change, not its final result.

The National Centre for Agricultural Research announces that the 26th olive festival and the exhibition of rural products will begin on 26 November at the Mecca Mall Exhibition Centre. It provides for ten days and indicates that access for exhibitors is subject to sanitary requirements and oil quality controls. It is an outlet for producers, not a price observatory for the whole country.

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