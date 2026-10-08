8 octobre 2026
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Gilgamesh and the Cedars of Lebanon

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

Gilgamesh and the Cedars of Lebanon Nearly 4000 years ago, Gilgamesh’s epic told the legend of a forest of sacred cedars….

Gilgamesh et les Cèdres du Liban 🌲 Le Mythe de la Forêt Sacrée | Bcharré
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Gilgamesh and the Cedars of Lebanon

Nearly 4000 years ago, Gilgamesh’s epic told the legend of a forest of sacred cedars.

This forest, reserved for the gods, is described as a dense, fragrant place where birds and cicadas resonate.

His caretaker, the terrifying Humbaba, was watching at the command of the god Enlil, inspiring fear and respect.

To bring back a wood worthy of the gods, King Gilgamesh and his companion Enkidu face the giant and take him down.

They then cut down an immense cedar, whose crown, according to the text, almost touched the sky.

Several researchers point this mythical forest to the high mountains of the Levant, including Lebanon.

Even today, the Forest of the Cedars of God, near the Qadisha Valley and classified by UNESCO, remembers it.

Bcharre, Northern Lebanon

Watch the original video on YouTube

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

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