Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted for Jensen Huang’s immediate return to management and among the directors. Colette Kress retains financial management and Harvey Jones continues to chair the board. However, the company does not close its independent investigation. Californian justice requested documents to verify what Nvidia knew and what she had told investors.

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Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang on Monday, November 23. The co-founder shall immediately resume his or her duties as president and general manager of the flea manufacturer, as well as his or her head office as administrator. The internal investigation prior to his departure continues.

Nvidia’s council goes back on its decision

The council voted unanimously after several exchanges with Jensen Huang. Harvey C. Jones, who remains Chair of the Board, stated that the directors trusted him to lead the group. Colette Kress left the acting branch, but remained a financial director, a position she continued to occupy during the acting period.

The vote marks a change of position in less than a week. On November 17, at the opening of the quarterly results presentation conference, Harvey Jones indicated that the Board did not intend to reinstate Huang as Director General. Nvidia then entrusted a recruitment firm with the search for a successor. Huang’s departure was publicly announced on 12 November. According to the document filed with the US stock exchange regulator, the board had accepted his resignation the day before, with immediate effect.

Two separate investigations of the decision to reinstate Huang

Nvidia states that the council has received advice from senior American officials. The administrators say that, in view of these exchanges, Huang’s return does not pose a risk to national security. Their communiqué does not appoint the officials consulted. This assessment concerns his reintegration; it does not establish what happened before its departure.

On 8 November, the Council announced an independent investigation following press reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation. An independent board of directors and its lawyers will continue this review to its end, Nvidia says. Huang is committed to cooperating. The group does not publish conclusions establishing a spying operation or a leak of information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued an injunction on 19 November to produce information to Nvidia. Its services seek to determine whether advanced chips or confidential information have been transferred to China and whether the company has misled the public or investors. This request for documents is neither a criminal charge nor an offence finding. The decision of the Nvidia Council does not terminate this procedure.

Nvidia opens a position of Compliance Officer

The group announced on Monday that it was recruiting a Compliance Officer for all its activities, who will report to the Appointments and Governance Committee. It is a new function, distinct from the Standing Committee on National Security and Export Control announced on November 17. This body oversees international trade risks; The committee responsible for the investigation of Huang is responsible for examining the facts which led to its opening.

Nvidia says she will continue to cooperate with the authorities. The company did not announce a date for the findings of the independent investigation or appointment to the new position of Compliance Officer.

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