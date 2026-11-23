On 12 November 2026, the Lebanese Parliament adopted an amendment to article 19 of Law 139/2019 on illegal construction. The text specifies disputes that impede regularization. It does not change the period of the infringements concerned and does not apply automatically. The parliamentary file makes it possible to understand the correction voted, but the publication of the final text in the Official Journal remains to be checked before stating its entry into force or immediately mobilizable rights.

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On 12 November 2026, the Lebanese Parliament adopted an amendment to regulate illegal construction. The vote is on Article 19 of Law 139/2019 and on disputes that prevent regularization. However, it is not sufficient to establish the date of entry into force of the amendment: the text examined in committee makes its application conditional on its publication in the Official Journal.

Illegal construction: a specified legal barrier

Elias Bou Saab’s proposal aims at a specific difficulty. In her explanatory statement, she described too broad a reading of the old article 19: the existence of a legal action could block regularisation, regardless of the subject matter of the dispute.

The drafting approved by the joint commissions on 9 November tightens this exclusion around infringements of private or public property rights. It applies to proceedings initiated before the entry into force of the text and to previous final judicial decisions establishing such infringement. The other provisions of the article remain unchanged.

The stated aim is therefore to distinguish the relevant land disputes from other procedures. It is not a question of promising regularization to any owner who has a dispute. The admissibility of a file always depends on the applicable legal framework and its specific situation.

An acquired vote, an application to check

The parliamentary file follows two steps. The joint commissions approved the proposal on 9 November, after correcting an error in the law number. The minutes of the plenary meeting on 12 November then included the amendment among the adopted texts. Presenting this vote today as yet to come would therefore be incorrect.

The commission report clearly identifies Act 139/2019. Some documents, however, include 319/2019, corresponding to the error reported in the same report.

The law concerned construction offences committed between 13 September 1971 and 31 December 2018. The change presented does not change this period: it does not create, on its own, a general regularization of later constructions.

On 18 November 2026, we were unable to verify the publication of the final text in the Official Journal. This limit does not mean that it has not been published. However, it prohibits announcing a certain entry into force or presenting the amendment as an immediately mobilizable right. The published text and its date remain the decisive elements to be monitored before any approach based on this reform.

Residential buildings, archival photograph published in April 2018. Unestablished shooting date. General illustration: no buildings shown are identified as irregular or subject to litigation. © François el Bacha / Libnanews. All rights reserved.

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