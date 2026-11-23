This week, Morocco is testing its telephone alert system, MA-INDAR. Trials will begin on Tuesday in Sidi Aayad and Azemmour before covering four provinces on Thursday. Test messages do not require any action. National commissioning is expected in December, following evaluation of test results.

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The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced Monday, November 23rd of the field trials of MA-INDAR, its new telephone alert system. The first messages of this phase are scheduled Tuesday in Sidi Aayad and Azemmour. They will not report any real danger. National commissioning is expected in December, following evaluation of the tests.

Where and when phones receive test messages

On Tuesday 24 November, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the trials will concern two communes: Sidi Aayad, in Midelt province, and Azemmour, in El Jadida province. The ministry reserves the possibility of repeating them Wednesday 25 in the same communes at the same time.

On Thursday, 26 November, the device will be tested from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the provinces of Taourirt and Khénifra, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the provinces of El Hajeb and Ifrane. These are local hours and test beaches, not a single hour of dispatch. The Interior plans a national and local information campaign to accompany these exercises.

People who receive a MA-INDAR message as part of these tests do not have to do anything, says the department. This directive does not prejudge the one which would later accompany a real alert.

An alert to those present in the area concerned

The system should allow authorities to reach telephones within the perimeter of a risk or emergency situation. It may use SMS or cellular notification, accompanied by an audible signal on compatible phones. The stated criterion is the presence in the area where the alert is issued, rather than the only residence address.

The department reserves the device to exceptional situations that require an alert. Once the service is in operation, the message must specify the nature of the hazard, its severity, the period during which it may occur and the measures to be followed. The November tests are used to verify that the system works under the conditions in which the public will use it.

Interior said it had completed a first series of technical tests. It does not yet give a precise date for the national opening: December remains the target month, subject to the completion of the announced tests and the review of their results.

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