The Egyptian National Wages Council approved the move to 8,500 books per month in the private sector on 1 January. The hourly minimum of 34 net pounds applies to certain contracts. The increase in the legal threshold is not sufficient to determine the evolution of purchasing power or the amount actually paid.

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In Egypt, the National Wages Council approved on 15 November a minimum of 8,500 Egyptian pounds per month for private employees from 1 January 2027. The increase is 1,500 pounds above the 7,000 threshold. She alone does not say how much an employee will receive on her account or what her salary will allow her to buy.

Three amounts that meet three rules

The monthly floor increases by around 21.4% in nominal terms. The Council also approved a minimum of 34 net pounds per hour for temporary work by nature or part-time. The « net » accuracy relates to this hourly rate. The Government News Release does not present the 8,500 monthly books as a net guarantee after deductions.

The annual periodic increase is a third calculation: the Council sets a minimum of 3 per cent of the wage taken into account for social insurance and at least 350 pounds. The press release links this measure to the accounting year 2027 of each institution. This is neither a new hourly minimum nor a lump sum supplement to be added ex officio to all the January payroll.

The rules of the public sector are distinct. The decree issued in July 2026 provides for flooring according to grade in the state services and public bodies concerned. The amount announced for private does not replace this scale.

In order to measure the real gain, it will be necessary to compare the right periods

Consumer prices increased by 12.7% over 12 months in urban areas in October 2026, according to the data of the statistical institute used by the central bank. Over a month, they increased by 0.7%. The slowdown in inflation is therefore not a fall in the price level.

It would be misleading to subtract the October rate from the January minimum to announce an increase in purchasing power. The periods do not coincide, and household spending does not always follow the average urban basket. Prices will have to be measured over the same period as the actual salary paid, after deductions. Similarly, the 26.5 million people working in the private sector in 2025 cited by the government do not constitute a minimum or automatic number of employees.

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