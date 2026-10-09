9 octobre 2026
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Gilgamesh Immortality

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

Gilgamesh After the fall of Humbaba, Gilgamesh’s story turns towards a darker quest: that of immortality. « Enkidu, on the other hand, press that the..

Gilgamesh 🌙 La Quête d’Immortalité | Cèdres de Dieu, Liban
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Gilgamesh

After Humbaba’s fall, Gilgamesh’s story turns towards a darker quest: that of immortality.

« Enkidu, on the other hand, press that the gods will not leave this unpunished crime. Unease settles after victory.

The gods then send the Heavenly Taurus to punish the heroes of their outrage at the sacred forest.

的 Enkidu falls ill and dies, leaving Gilgamesh overwhelmed by a new grief and fear: that of his own death.

Then the king of Uruk went through mountains and deserts, seeking a way to escape the fate of men.

He meets Out-Napishti, the only survivor of the Great Flood, who reveals to him the existence of a plant of eternal youth.

But a snake steals it from him during his sleep: Gilgamesh understands that no man escapes death.

God’s Cedar, Bcharre, Northern Lebanon

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