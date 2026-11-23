The green letter will cost €1.67 in France as early as January 2027, compared to €1.52 in 2026. However, the regulator predicts a decrease in average household postal expenditure. Rates are increasing, but usage is decreasing. This is illustrated by the annual budget schedules, volumes and projections.

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In France, the green letter of 20 grams will increase from €1.52 to €1.67 on 1 January 2027. However, the regulator anticipates a decrease in the average household postal budget. It is not expected that postage will be cheaper: its calculation assumes that households will use postal services less.

La Poste published its prices for shipments from metropolitan France in 2027. The new grid follows an opinion delivered by Arcep on 21 July and released on 27 July. The regulator’s observatory, published on 5 November, helps to understand why a more expensive stamp can go hand in hand with a lower average expenditure.

The price of the 20 grams stamp rises by 15 cents

The standard price of the green letter of 20 grams rose from 1.39 euro in 2025 to 1.52 euro in 2026. It will reach 1.67 euro in January 2027, an increase of almost 10% over one year. Over two years, the gap is 28 cents, just over 20%. These figures relate to the same product and weight band. They do not apply to all mail or postage modes.

La Poste: rates from metropolitan France for letters up to 20 g Product 2026 2027 Difference Green letter, internal shipment €1.52 1,67 € +0.15 € Green letter to print at home 1,49 € €1.63 +0,14 € Interior recommended R1, without receipt 6,11 € 6,47 € +0.36 € International Recommended R1, without receipt 7,20 € 7,50 € +0,30 €

The home stamp and the digital phone stamp are not the same product. The first will be displayed at 1.63 euro, excluding paper and printing. The second follows the standard green letter tariff. A follow-up letter or recommendation also meets other needs. The recommended document provides proof of deposit; The notice of receipt is an option invoiced separately.

Why the average budget does not follow the unit price

The Arcep compares three annual amounts. The average basket of 2026 was reestimated at 26,71 euros. If households retained the same uses in 2027, the new tariffs would raise this expenditure to EUR 28.62. Taking into account the anticipated decrease in usage, the regulator reduces its projection to EUR 24.40. The projected decrease is therefore 2.31 euros, while at constant volumes the price increase would cost 1.91 euros more.

This basket includes the green letter, the recommended, the package and services such as mail re-shipment. In projection 2027, the green letter represents 10.47 euros and recommended 6.53 euros. They alone weigh nearly seven euros out of ten of the estimated expenditure. The EUR 24.40 is neither a lump sum nor the amount that each household will pay.

For a household that sends ten green letters of 20 grams in the year, at unchanged rates within each year, the calculation is different: 15.20 euros in 2026, compared to 16.70 euros in 2027. This represents an additional 1.50 euro at the same amount. Therefore, Arcep does not say that the same service will be cheaper. Its projection is due to the decrease in the consumption of postal services.

Less folds for a network that must continue to distribute them

The last annual Arcep Observatory counts about five billion letters sent in France or exported in 2025. The volume fell by 8.5% in one year, after a fall of 9.5% in 2024. Without election mail, private and small business correspondence volumes have been declining by around 15% per year over the past four years. These are traffic measures, distinct from the projected average expenditure.

The universal postal service requires its provider to maintain collection and distribution services in the territory. As a result, some of the network costs do not decrease at the same rate as the number of letters filed. In setting the tariff framework 2026–29, Arcep states that it has taken into account both the deficit of this mission, the decline in volumes and the efforts required of La Poste to reduce its costs. The company distributes the increases among its offers. The weighted average reached 6.7% in 2027 on universal service; it does not correspond to the rate applied to each stamp.

Finally, the La Poste grid sets prices from metropolitan France, not from Lebanon. The international tariff indicates a postage price, but does not guarantee that all services are available to a specific destination. For a letter sent to Lebanon, a registered letter and a package come under different offers: the conditions for acceptance and follow-up are verified separately.

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