Shots are reported towards Srebbin in southern Lebanon. UNRWA announces the death of an employee in Gaza. In Yemen, the Houthi authorities reported 17 deaths. Washington sanctions Iran-related networks, Brussels proposes new sanctions against Russia and Armenia opens consultation on its constitutional draft.

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Tuesday, November 24, 2026, midnight in Beirut. Shots were reported in the direction of Srebbin, in southern Lebanon, without a report. In Gaza, UNRWA announced the death of an employee in Jabaliya. In Yemen, the Houthi authorities reported 17 deaths after strikes in Hodeida. In Strasbourg, the European Commission proposes a new set of sanctions against Russia, while Yerevan submits a draft Constitution for public consultation.

In South Lebanon, shootings reported to Srebbin

The Lebanese National Information Agency reported on Monday shootings towards Srebbin, which it attributes to Israel. His dispatch was issued at 1842 hours Beirut time. It does not specify the time of the facts or their balance sheet. This report is in addition to those of the afternoon around Baraachit and Hadatha, without allowing for a common count. The injured person reported earlier in the Nabatiyah and Kfar Rummane area had been in another episode after the explosion of an unidentified object.

In Debel, the date of posting an Israeli army video does not match the date of the shooting. The Minister of Education, Rima Karamé, places the facts filmed in the public school more than a month away and states that her ministry had not been informed. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned entry into the establishment. In a separate approach, he called for an international presence to be maintained in the South after the end of the UNIFIL mandate. This request is not a UN decision.

In the Bekaa, the last assessment announced by the army in the case of the seizure of explosives in Qaa remains three arrests. Other figures circulated without a further check of the army at the closure. The number of persons questioned does not alone establish their responsibilities or affiliation.

Gaza: UNRWA employee killed in Jabaliya

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees says one of its employees was killed and three other members of its team were injured on Monday during an Israeli strike in Jabaliya. The team was working at a water well. UNRWA did not claim that the well or its employees were the target of the strike. The Israeli army said she was checking the report. The condition of the well after strike is not established.

Al-Shifa Hospital reported two deaths west of Gaza City in a separate strike. These two reviews cover specific incidents; They do not constitute a record of the victims of the day throughout the enclave.

In Hodeïda, the Houthi authorities’ balance sheet remains provisional

The Ministry of Telecommunications of the Huthies authorities of Sana’a announces that 17 employees were killed and 11 wounded on Monday in Hodeida governorate. He attributed the strikes to Saudi Arabia. The governor confirmed the death toll of 17 deaths during a visit and indicated that the search was continuing. Both announcements are made by the Huthies authorities; the balance sheet and allocation were not independently substantiated. No Saudi response to this episode was found at the closure.

The Ministry also says that telecommunications and the Internet have been interrupted in several districts. It did not provide any measure independent of the extent of the cuts or recovery schedule.

Washington lists 30 individuals and entities related to Iran

On Monday, the US Treasury listed eight individuals and 22 entities on its Iran-related sanctions list, including the Iranian Exchange and Gold Center. Registration normally results in the freezing of assets under US jurisdiction, not their confiscation. This new series differs from the Friday decision that targeted four intermediaries linked, according to Washington, to Iranian oil sales.

Russia and Armenia: two texts still at the proposal stage

The European Commission proposes extending sanctions to some 60 Russian banks and excluding them from SWIFT interbank messaging. Its 22nd set of measures also targets cryptocurrency platforms, certain energy services and participation under Russian flag in competitions in the Union. The Council has yet to act unanimously. The Visa Guidelines, adopted separately, do not make this new package applicable.

In Armenia, the Ministry of Justice has opened the consultation on a draft Constitution. The proposed preamble does not include the reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence and emphasizes internationally recognized borders. In order to submit the text to the referendum, two thirds of Members still have to agree. No election date was announced.

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