The Libyan public oil company estimates that 350,000 barrels a day will not be produced in Sharara. In Hamada, it amounts to 15,000 barrels a day the drop already suffered. In its communiqué of 23 November, the NOC does not specify the recovery date or the effect on exports.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Libyan National Petroleum Company (NOC) estimates that the further interruption of the Sharara crude could reduce production by about 350,000 barrels per day. In a press release issued on Monday 23 November, it amounts to about 365,000 barrels per day of the lack of production to be accumulated with that of Hamada, already at a standstill. This total is an estimate of the company, not a balance sheet of exports.

Two judgments, at different dates

The NOC assigns the new interruption to a group it does not name. At the time of its release, the company presented the 350,000 barrels per day in Sharara as an expected loss, not as a drop already measured over an entire day. In Hamada, on the other hand, she says that the interruption has lasted for more than two weeks and already represents about 15,000 barrels per day of lost production.

The difference is important to assess the national figure: the 365,000 barrels a day combine an expected effect with a reduction already recorded. They do not say how many days the disturbance will last or how many cargoes will be affected. The company did not provide any re-in-service schedules or cargo records in this release.

NOC requests resumption of operations

The Governing Council requested the Libyan authorities to re-establish the two flows and announced its intention to initiate judicial proceedings. The company did not announce a declaration of force majeure in this text. These production interruptions are distinct from the Benghazi ship case; There is no link between the two files.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews