Fiat El Djazaïr opened the inscriptions for the Great Panda assembled in Tafraoui on 23 November. Prices start at 2,949,000 dinars for Pop and 3,299,000 dinars for La Prima. The process is not worth ordering. No delivery time is announced.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Fiat El Djazaïr opened, Monday 23 November, the inscriptions for his Great Panda assembled in Tafraoui, in the wilaya of Oran. The entry-level Pop version is displayed from 2,949,000 Algerian dinars. The online process does not involve the buyer and does not set a delivery date.

Two awards for Great Panda in Algeria

The local catalogue announces 3,299,000 dinars for the La Prima finish, 350,000 dinars more than the Pop at the start price. Both versions have the same 72 horsepower petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission. The difference includes equipment. Fiat announces for the La Prima LED projectors, a back camera and a 10.25-inch touch screen. Pop maintains a digital handset and smartphone support.

The manufacturer opens the registrations only on its Algerian site. His catalogue invites the candidate to register and then specifies that Fiat will contact him again. It does not give the size of the first batch or key delivery schedule. The advertised price thus allows to compare the two finishes, but does not inform about the immediate availability. Fiat states that the model is eligible for consumer credit, without announcing in its rate release or schedule.

In Tafraoui, the commercial launch follows the pace

Fiat highlights an assembly of disassembled components, a process known as CKD. The manufacturer announces a local integration rate of more than 20% for this model. Its release does not break down this rate by piece or supplier. The assembly in Algeria does not therefore mean that all the components are manufactured there.

This opening of the registrations is a step that Stellantis announced in April when the site was launched. The group reported that it had produced 53,000 vehicles in Tafraoui in 2025, all models combined. It targeted 90,000 units for 2026 and up to 135,000 per year in 2028. These objectives cover the whole factory. They do not give the number of Grand Pandas already assembled or the cars Fiat intends to deliver at this launch.

Illustration: Fiat Grande Panda hybrid photographed in Germany on September 14, 2025. This archive shows neither the petrol version marketed in Algeria nor the launch of Tafraoui. M 93 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE; entire photo resized, Libnanews dressing under the same license.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews