A recall refers to red potatoes sold by E.Leclerc, after a separate notification regarding Lidl bags. Both sheets report high glycoalkaloid levels. Check the bar codes, lot and weight of the bag. The products concerned must not be consumed and may be reimbursed.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A reminder published on Monday November 23rd targets 2 kg red potato bags sold by E.Leclerc in France. The ReminderConso report high glycoalkaloid levels. A separate recall published on 21 November concerns 2.5 kg bags distributed by Lidl. Here are the references to be checked on the packaging.

The recall of 23 November concerns the E.Leclerc sachets of 2 kg

The product « Red Sauté Steam Potatoes » is sold under the brand Carte du Primeur. He’s wearing the barcode3564706639195and lot number26128774, with one of the following three packing codes:EMB 47285, EMB 51248 or EMB 84035. The sheet indicates a marketing from 16 October to 23 November in France. November 23 is the end of this period of sale, not an announced deadline for the refund.

Lidl bags have another barcode

The Lidl recall targets red potatoes of variety Honey, under the brand Côté marché. The bag of2.5 kgbear bar code20253400and lot number26128774. The sheet shows a sale from 22 October to 9 November and lists the stores concerned. The lot number is identical in both sheets, but the packaging and bar codes differ. Opinions do not establish common origin.

Do not consume the products concerned

Both opinions ask not to consume the bags concerned and provide for a refund. The product can be reported to the point of sale. The glycoalkaloids are naturally present in the potato. The records indicate that in high quantities they can cause digestive disorders. The E.Leclerc opinion invites people who have symptoms after consuming the product to consult their doctor without delay and to specify this consumption.

Illustration: red potatoes, July 2024 archive. The picture does not represent the recalled bags. Albertinon / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0; Libnanews dressing.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews