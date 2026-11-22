A video broadcast on Independence Day shows a visit over a month old, according to the Ministry of Education. The municipality of Debel said that the school had not been consulted.

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Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Minister of Education Rima Karamé condemned on Sunday 22 November the entrance of the Arab-speaking spokesman of the Israeli army into the Debel public school in South Lebanon. On the occasion of Independence Day, the images do not date from the day of celebrations: the ministry places the facts at more than a month and says it has not been informed.

In a message published on Sunday on X, Ella Waweya mentions a recent visit to South Lebanon and says she was struck by the hope of the children she met there. She accompanies this message with a video and wishes for independence. The Lebanese Ministry of Education identifies the school as Debel’s public school and indicates that images were taken in the classrooms in the presence of students. Neither of these statements gives the exact date of the visit.

The municipality says the school was not consulted

In a press release relayed on Sunday evening, the municipality of Debel places the visit at about a month and states that it had not been coordinated with the management of the establishment. It states that neither the school nor the pupils nor the inhabitants have decided to broadcast the video or its calendar. The municipality insists that the choice of residents to stay in their village does not mean that they accept the occupation, and silence in the face of armed soldiers does not mean consent. It calls on the Lebanese State to protect families and schools.

Rima Karamé denounces the use of students in a military communication and says her ministry will follow up with the competent authorities. Hassan Mourad, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, sees this as an infringement of Lebanese sovereignty and asks the government to establish the circumstances of the visit and the responsibilities. He announced a follow-up by his committee, without mentioning the opening of a formal inquiry.

Salam calls for an international presence after UNIFIL

Nawaf Salam describes the entry of the Israeli army into the school as a violation of children’s rights and the protection of schools. In the same statement, but on another side, he called for a formula with the United Nations that maintained an international presence in the South after the end of UNIFIL’s mandate and preserved humanitarian access to Debel and neighbouring villages. It does not announce any fixed device or calendar.

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