Carlos Alcaraz won his first ATP Finals title on Sunday in Turin. The Spanishman beat the number one Alexander Zverev in the singles final, in two sets. Leadd into the decisive game of the second round, he saved three sets before finishing the game.

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Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Finals in singles for the first time on Sunday 22 November in Turin. The Spaniard beat the world number one Alexander Zverev in two sets, 6–2, 7–6 (9–7). The German had three balls to equalize to one round everywhere, but could not lead the final in a third set.

Three second set bullets erased

Zverev had not lost a set of the week before the final. He spread three break balls from his first service game, but Alcaraz took the third game and won the first round 6–2. The Spaniard again took up the service of his opponent at the beginning of the second set, before letting his 4–2 lead escape.

The decisive game gave Zverev his best chance of reviving the final. He led 6–3. Alcaraz erased the three consecutive round balls and then won six of the last seven points in the decisive game. He concluded with a winning setback on his second game ball, after two hours and a minute of play according to ATP.

Five matches won in Turin

Finalist defeated by Jannik Sinner in 2025, Alcaraz left Turin this time without defeat. After three wins in the pool, he eliminated Ben Shelton in the semifinal in the decisive third set. He won Sunday his sixth title of the season, the thirtieth of his career according to the circuit. Zverev, already sacred to the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021, retains the world’s first place.

This simple final is distinct from that of the double, in which the French Théo Arribagé and Albano Olivetti beat Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić earlier Sunday.

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