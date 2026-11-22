Strikes damaged a United Nations building in Khartoum early Sunday, 22 November. The Sudan humanitarian coordinator confirmed that employees were inside. Residents also report damage to homes. The organization’s statement does not specify the outcome of this incident or its perpetrator.

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Strikes damaged a United Nations building in Khartoum early Sunday, 22 November, while the organization’s staff were inside. The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the Sudan, Denise Brown, reported that the premises were in a residential area. His statement does not specify whether people were injured in the building and did not attribute the strikes.

Housing also damaged in Khartoum

Residents interviewed separately by AFP and Sudanese radio Dabanga reported damage to houses. A witness cited by the AFP described residents seeking to clear their loved ones from the rubble after a house collapsed. Another, interviewed by Dabanga, reported that his house had been damaged without causing injury in his home. These testimonies relate to dwellings, not United Nations premises.

It is not established that the United Nations building was deliberately targeted. The communiqué does not specify the extent of the damage or its consequences on the work of the teams. The results reported elsewhere in the agglomeration are not sufficient to establish that of this incident. The Arab Parliament condemned the strikes and called for the protection of civilians and humanitarian facilities.

UN recalls protection of humanitarian teams

Denise Brown recalls that international humanitarian law protects relief personnel and property. The organization says it maintains teams in Sudan to assist the population, including in areas where war complicates displacement and aid distribution.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had published a national assessment on 17 November, confirming the deaths of more than 2,230 civilians between January and the end of October 2026, including more than 1,630 in drone strikes. These figures cover the entire Sudan over ten months, not the events of Sunday in Khartoum. OHCHR points out that the actual balance sheet is probably higher.

Photo: Khartoum at night in 2007, an archive image unrelated to the November 22 strikes. Aamirco / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

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