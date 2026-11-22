Theo Arribagé and Albano Olivetti won twice at the ATP Finals in Turin against Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić. The French, beaten by the same pair in group phase, overturned the final at the super tie-break. They won their seventh title together on the circuit in 2026.

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Theo Arribagé and Albano Olivetti won twice the ATP Finals on Sunday 22 November in Turin. The two French defeated Salvadoran Marcelo Arévalo and Croatian Mate Pavić in the final: 3–6, 7–6 (7–2), then 10–6 at the super tie-break. They won the end-of-season tournament from their first participation together.

The revenge after a hen defeat

Arévalo and Pavić beat the French in their first group match. On Sunday at Inalpi Arena, the number four serial heads again took the first set. Arribé and Olivetti, sixth lead, waited for the decisive game of the second set to equalize. Leaded 2–1 in this decisive game, they won the next six points, then the first four of the super tie-break. This last start gave them the advantage until the winning return of the Arribé who closed the meeting.

It wasn’t their first hit match in Turin. In the semifinals, they saved three consecutive game balls against Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz. In the final, they also won 42 of the 48 points played behind their first ball, according to tournament statistics.

A seventh title together in 2026

The duo started playing together in October 2025. Prior to Turin, he had won six tournaments on the main circuit this season: Auckland, Montpellier, Dallas, Halle, Majorca and Basel. Arribé and Olivetti won their place at ATP Finals at the Masters 1000 in Paris. They were the first all-French pair to win the tournament since Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, who were awarded in Turin in 2021.

The result is the table of the double, distinct from the simple. The ATP announces that in the individual double standings published on Monday, Olivetti must reach 12th place and Arribéé the 13th, the best ranks expected of their career.

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