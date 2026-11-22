In Debel, a video broadcast at Independence shows previous facts. Georges Khodr’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday. Kyiv, day of mourning Monday; In Antalya, COP31 ends without a pact.

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Monday, November 23, 2026, midnight in Beirut. Nawaf Salam condemns the entry of the Israeli army into a public school in Debel and, separately, calls for the continuation of an international presence in the South after UNIFIL. The Orthodox Patriarchate announces Georges Khodr’s funeral program. In Ukraine, the Kyiv region will observe a day of mourning. Finally, COP31 ended without an Antalya pact and ATP Finals delivered their two winners.

Debel: Independence video shows past facts

The Arab-speaking spokesman for the Israeli army, Ella Waweya, broadcasted a video on Sunday 22 November on the occasion of Lebanon’s Independence Day. In the text accompanying the video, she evokes a recent visit to the South and a meeting with children. The Ministry of Education identifies the Debel public school and places the facts at more than one month, without giving the exact date. Minister Rima Karamé said the ministry had not been informed. The municipality claims, for its part, that the visit had not been coordinated with the school’s management and that neither the school nor the students nor the families decided to broadcast.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denounced a violation of children’s rights and the protection of schools. In the same statement, he called for a UN formula that preserves an international presence in the South after the end of the UNIFIL mandate and maintains humanitarian access to the villages concerned. This request, distinct from its condemnation of Debel’s acts, does not constitute a UN decision or announcement of a new mission.

The funeral of Georges Khodr will take place on Thursday

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and the Archdiocese fixed on Thursday 26 November the public funeral of Metropolitan Emeritus Georges Khodr, whose death was announced on Sunday. The ceremony will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St George’s Church in Bsalim. The burial is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mar Chaaya Church in Broummana.

The condolences will be received in Bsalim on Tuesday 24, Wednesday 25 and Friday 27 November, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then in Tripoli on Saturday 28, at the same time. These times are indicated in Lebanese time. The programme published on Sunday evening specifies the places and schedules after the initial announcement of death.

Kyiv Region in mourning after Sunday’s strikes

Kyiv Region Administration announced a day of mourning for Monday, November 23. In Dymer, where a residential building was hit on Sunday, the regional administration confirmed a fifth death on Sunday night, after a body was cleared in the rubble. President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier indicated that the rescue had taken a child out of the rubble.

The president gave a separate assessment to Vychneve, where a strike hit a trade: three dead and thirteen wounded. The mourning concerns Kyiv’s oblast, which has its own administration, distinct from that of the capital.

Antalya: COP31 ends without a pact, but with decisions

The UN Climate Conference was concluded on Sunday in Antalya. There was no consensus on the two texts that the Presidency had assembled under the name of the « Antalya Pact ». In particular, delegations objected to the focus on the exit of fossil fuels and the financing of adaptation.

the lack of consensus on this framework has not failed all negotiations. The plenary adopted separate decisions on the global adaptation goal, the Adaptation Fund and the work programme on fair transition. These decisions do not make the proposals contained in the pact which has not been adopted applicable.

In Turin, Alcaraz wins the single and a French duo wins the double

Carlos Alcaraz won his first single title at ATP Finals on Sunday. He beat Alexander Zverev 6–2, 7–6 (9–7), after throwing out three second-run balls in the decisive game. Earlier, the French Theo Arribadé and Albano Olivetti had won double before Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić, 3–6, 7–6 (7–2), then 10–6 at the super tie-break.

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