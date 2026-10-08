Cyclism: Lebanon wins bronze at the Arab championship

Lebanon won the bronze medal at the Arab Cycling Championships in Syria. In the junior team time trial, Béchara El-Hajj, Ahmad Machmouchi and Robin Tankarian finished third. A collective performance that rewards young Lebanese cyclists and their supervision at this regional cycling competition.

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The Lebanese cycling selection won the bronze medal in the junior category at the Arab Cycling Championships in Syria. The young Lebanese riders finished third in the team time trial.

Lebanon distinguished itself at the Arab Cycling Championships in Syria, winning third place in the team time trial among juniors. This performance allows the national selection to leave with a bronze medal in a discipline that requires speed, endurance and coordination between the riders.

The Lebanese team consisted of three young cyclists: Béchara El-Hajj, Ahmad Machmouchi and Robin Tankarian. Together, they got a place on the podium of this regional competition, which brings together Arab national selections.

Three young cyclists represent Lebanon

The bronze medal recognizes the participation of Béchara El-Hajj, Ahmad Machmouchi and Robin Tankarian in the time trial.

Unlike traditional road races, this discipline is based on collective performance. Runners must maintain a high speed while coordinating their efforts to limit air resistance and optimize their journey time.

The third place obtained by the Lebanese trio is the main result reported for the junior selection in this event. The time achieved, the differences with the first two teams and the complete ranking were not specified.

A delegation led by the Lebanese Cycling Federation

The Lebanese delegation in Syria is headed by Jean Zoghbi, Vice-President of the Lebanese Cycling Federation.

The technical guidance is provided by Bassel Rabab, who is responsible for supporting the national selection.

This participation in the Arab Championships allows young Lebanese cyclists to compete with their counterparts in the region in an international setting.

The bronze medal won in the team time trial rewards the efforts of the Lebanese trio and his mentorship.

The information provided does not specify whether the junior selection still has to take part in other events during these championships held in Syria.

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