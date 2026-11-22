In plenary session of COP31 on Sunday, Irish climate minister Darragh O The project does not explicitly mention fossil fuels. This objection is not a decision on the outcome of the summit.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The European Union announced Sunday, 22 November, at the COP31 plenary in Antalya, that it would not support the draft pact as it stood. Ireland’s climate minister, Darragh O The project does not explicitly mention fossil fuels. Intervention is neither the result of a vote nor the announcement of the end of negotiations.

The Antalya Pact challenged before its consideration

Ireland, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, leads the European delegation. His Minister spoke before the formal appeal of the item on the Antalya Pact, according to a record of the meeting. He explained that the EU could not support a decision that did not name fossil fuels.

The negotiations had already overtaken the closure originally scheduled for Friday, 20 November. The presidency of the summit had published a revised version of the draft at 12.45 pm Antalya time on Sunday. The plenary then resumed. The document and the opening of the meeting are not valid for adoption.

What the project takes over from Dubai

The text submitted to the parties recalls the decision taken in Dubai in 2023. It called for the gradual abandonment of fossil fuels in energy systems in a fair, orderly and equitable manner. The Antalya project does not repeat this call and does not provide for an exit schedule. On the other hand, it calls on the parties to work to increase the deployment of carbon capture, use and storage.

The project also calls for at least triple funding for adaptation by 2035. It does not establish the basis for calculating this increase or the contribution of each State. The text provides for a technical report for the next meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement.

The Antalya Pact remains separate from the sectoral decisions already taken by delegations. At this stage of the plenary, the European objection concerns the formulation of the consolidated text. The Presidency did not announce its adoption.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews