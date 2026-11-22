The Iraqi High Judicial Council announces eight detentions and two arrest warrants in an investigation into suspected oil smuggling in Najaf.

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On Saturday, Iraqi justice ordered the detention of eight members of the energy police in an investigation into suspected oil smuggling in Najaf. It also issued two arrest warrants, one of which was directed at the chairman of the provincial council’s energy commission. Their execution was not announced.

Eight energy police officers detained

The Iraqi High Judicial Council reported that the investigating judge had visited the site in Najaf Governorate on Saturday, 21 November. According to the magistrate, the initial findings refer to alleged smuggling operations. The detention decision concerns five officers and three other members of the energy police. It was taken for the purposes of investigation and does not constitute a conviction.

The other two measures are of a different nature. The court issued an arrest warrant against a provincial councillor who chairs the Energy Commission, and a second against his brother. The communiqué distinguishes these warrants from the detention of the eight police officers. He does not say whether the two men were arrested and does not specify the individual responsibilities that the investigation could establish.

What Justice has not yet established

The case concerns a resource that provides the bulk of Iraqi public revenue. The Constitution assigns ownership of oil and gas to the entire Iraqi people. But Saturday’s press release does not give the volume of oil concerned, the value of any sales or an estimate of the loss of profits. It would therefore be premature to quantify injury to the State.

The communiqué also does not link these measures to the reorganization announced on Friday in Jurf al-Sakhar, in the governorate of Babylon. This announcement concerned the opening of a common command; In Nadjaf, the new fact is a decision of the investigating judge. The investigation will determine the potential role of each individual.

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