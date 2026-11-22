The 2026 BIP and BCG announcements focus on effective investment and implementation of strategies in Saudi Arabia. They do not prove a freeze on the council market. This dated decryption distinguishes the priorities displayed, the firm’s cumulative figures and the results that would remain to be measured, without deducing from these communications a contract between the two actors.

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Designing and running a strategy does not require the same skills. Two announcements of 2026 shed light on this distinction in Saudi Arabia: the road map of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), presented on 15 April, and the expansion of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) office in Riyadh, announced on 17 September. They provide information on the priorities posted, not on a comprehensive review of the consulting market.

OCG highlights measurable results

The firm reports that it has over 350 consultants in Riyadh and has carried out more than 2,000 projects in the kingdom since the beginning of its activities in 2008. This total is cumulative: it does not represent contracts obtained in 2026.

BCG describes an extension of its premises and teams. While recognizing changes in the pace and composition of public spending, it emphasizes the application of strategies, digital capabilities and artificial intelligence. Productivity, costs and quality of service are among the results it intends to improve.

This speech remains that of a provider presenting his development. It does not provide an independent measure of the gains achieved by its clients, nor does it provide a general statistics of the orders sent to firms.

The BIP focuses on the efficiency of its investments

The SWF 2026-2030 strategy combines financial return, capital efficiency and increased private sector participation. It divides investment between three portfolios: Vision, Strategic and Financial.

The former organises complementarities between sectors, including tourism, industry, logistics and clean energy infrastructure. NEOM remains one of its six priority sets. The second relates to strategic assets and their development; The third focuses on sustainable returns and diversification of international investments.

This architecture does not demonstrate the launch of each project or its future profitability. It sets out the framework within which the fund announces that it wishes to select and monitor its investments.

Convergence, not proof of contracts

Close reading of these announcements shows a convergence: implementation and results are central to the priorities displayed. It does not demonstrate a contract between the two actors, let alone a general freeze on the council. In order to measure the contract, comparable data on assigned missions, amounts paid and actual performance would be required.

Photo of illustration: urban view of Riyadh, not linked to BCG or PIF offices. Tayssir Kadamany / Pexels.

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