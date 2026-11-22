To terminate a service, refuse an option or complete a free trial should be readable decisions, not obstacles. The European project announced on 11 November makes it possible to understand the changes envisaged, without presenting them as already applicable rights. This decryption focuses on subscriptions and commercial interfaces. It distinguishes recall, consent to payment and termination function, and then places these measures in their legislative timetable. A published proposal is not an immediately mobilizable rule in a dispute.

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A free trial that becomes paid without a new customer’s decision, a difficult refusal button, a false shortage alert: the European Digital Fairness Act project targets these practices. Presented on November 11, 2026, one proposal remains. On 18 November, the Legislative Observatory of the European Parliament classifies it as a preparatory phase. This is not yet a new right to invoke to cancel a subscription.

Subscriptions trapped: an agreement before paying

Article 20 of the draft provides for a reminder before the end of a free trial. It should specify the price, duration and terms of termination of the payment formula. Without such a call-back or without the express consent of the consumer to sue for payment, the latter would not be bound by the contract.

The proposal then distinguishes renewals according to the duration of the contract. For formulas of at least six months, a reminder should take place between one month and fourteen days before the automatic renewal. Shorter contracts are covered by other arrangements. It is therefore not a question of imposing the same warning before each sampling.

Professionals who can enter into contracts through an online interface should also offer an easily accessible termination function. This path should not be confused with withdrawal: ending a contractual relationship and returning to a purchase within a specified time frame are two different issues.

The choice must remain legible

In its presentation of the package, the Commission cites false indications of scarcity, pre-selected pay options and guilty formulations designed to discourage refusal. It also aims to deactivate certain features that favour excessive use, such as automatic playback or notifications that are not directly related to consumer activity.

The problem can be illustrated by a hypothetical path: accept takes one click, refuse obliges to cross several screens. The number of clicks does not describe everything, but it invites to look at how the choice is presented, rather than just check if a button exists somewhere.

A negotiation, not an entry into force

The procedure 2026/0356 follows the ordinary legislative procedure, with consideration by Parliament and the Council. The draft proposes to replace the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive with a regulation. Its content and timetable remain to be negotiated. To read an announcement on this dossier, we must therefore distinguish three stages: the Commission proposal, the adoption of the text and the effective implementation.

Illustration: computer, photo archive Pixabay/Free-Photos via Libnanews. Unestablished shooting date. The screen does not represent a subscription service or an interface covered by the European project.

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