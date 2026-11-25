On Wednesday the Canary Islands activated their regional civil protection plan in El Hierro. After more than 2,000 arrivals on Tuesday on the island, the scheme is intended to strengthen care and temporary reception. The President of the archipelago calls for an urgent meeting in Brussels.

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The Government of the Canary Islands declared on Wednesday 25 November the emergency level 2 in El Hierro, from 3 p.m. local time. The decision comes after the arrival by sea of more than 2,000 people on this island in a single day on Tuesday, according to the regional executive. The plan will strengthen care and reception as needs are identified.

The region can mobilize additional resources

The decree concerns El Hierro, not the whole archipelago. It is active in the Canary Islands’ territorial civil protection plan. The region can mobilize its health, social and logistical resources and coordinate them with the Cabildo, the island authority, the municipalities and other competent authorities. The text provides for the possibility of opening temporary reception spaces. It does not specify how many places will be created or when.

Health support had already started to be decided before Wednesday. On 17 November, regional president Fernando Clavijo announced the establishment of a field hospital in El Hierro. The activation of the plan on Wednesday concerns the coordination and mobilization of additional resources, beyond this only medical device.

The figure of El Hierro does not measure all arrivals of the archipelago

The figure of more than 2,000 people advanced by the regional government concerns Tuesday 24 November on El Hierro. In its letter to Brussels, the Executive has placed more than 16,000 arrivals on all islands since the beginning of November. This second total covers a different scope and period.

The Spanish Ministry of the Interior had recorded 24,364 sea arrivals in the archipelago since 1 January in its provisional assessment, which ended on 15 November. This survey stops before this week’s landings: it does not give the annual total as of November 25.

Fernando Clavijo requests a meeting in Brussels

The President of Canada wrote Wednesday to Ursula von der Leyen asking for an urgent meeting and European means. Spain and the archipelago had already discussed sanitary reinforcements, relief at sea and transfers to other reception facilities. The request to the European Commission is not a financing decision. The regional plan entered into force on Wednesday and must remain active as long as the situation requires extraordinary resources.

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