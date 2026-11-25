Kemi Badenoch questioned Andy Burnham on Wednesday about the costs of European students. The 20 November summit set a deadline of six months to negotiate a reciprocal agreement. The registration fees have not changed, and the UK’s return to Erasmus+ in 2027 is another scheme.

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Kemi Badenoch asked Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday 25 November to clarify the cost and conditions for a future agreement on university fees between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The debate in the Communes took place five days after the Brussels Summit. The joint declaration commits both parties to negotiate, but does not set a new tariff or date of application.

Six months to negotiate in both directions

The declaration of 20 November envisages working on a supplementary agreement to the trade agreement concluded after Brexit. The announced scope targets EU students in the UK and UK students in the Union, regardless of their immigration regime. London and Brussels gave themselves six months from the summit to conclude the discussions. This deadline is for negotiations, not for the entry into force of revised tariffs.

In particular, the leader of the Conservative opposition asked whether the university component conditioned the rest of the rapprochement and what its effect would be for British institutions. Andy Burnham did not announce a new scale at the session. The Summit text does not say that all students concerned will benefit from the national tariff, nor how any differences between university systems would be dealt with.

The cost of education remains at the heart of the debate

Universities UK, representing schools, supports the objective of increasing trade. Its Managing Director, Vivienne Stern, nevertheless requested that the agreement cover the real cost of education and respect the skills of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The organisation recalls that universities do not receive public funding for the teaching of international students. The question is, therefore, who would compensate for any difference in income.

Erasmus+ does not change the price of an entire curriculum

The UK is due to participate in Erasmus+ in 2027. The call for applications for eligible institutions opened on 18 November. This programme finances mobility with partner institutions. It does not set the registration fee for a student who directly submits his application for a full degree abroad.

For registration in the United Kingdom, tariff status continues to depend on the rules in force and the candidate’s situation. A European student admitted to a British course cannot therefore enter a reduction announced in his budget: the summit did not set any. On the British side, applications for training in the Union remain subject to the rules of the country and institution concerned.

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