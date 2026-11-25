For his first visit to Ukraine as Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky energy deliveries, cross-border links and Hungarian minority rights. Budapest maintains its reservations about Kyiv’s European financing.

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Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Transcarpatia on Tuesday 24 November during his first visit to Ukraine since his arrival at the head of government. The two leaders announced that they would continue several transport and energy projects together. Budapest also calls for speeding up the school guarantees promised to the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

The two men began their journey to Oujhorod, where they paid tribute to the soldiers who had died in the war, and then held a press conference in Berehove, a city called Beregszász in Hungarian. They visited Kossuth Lajos High School and a hospital whose new building opened in October. According to Budapest, the renovation of the facility was supported by both states.

Gas and rail: projects to be implemented

The Ukrainian Presidency cites among the discussions on gas and diesel deliveries to Ukraine as well as the increased use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies. These are two distinct aspects: one relates to Ukrainian supplies and the other to a storage service which could benefit Hungarian operators. Budapest wishes to involve industry in the preparation of this cooperation. The press releases do not specify volumes or prices.

The leaders also discussed the rehabilitation of border crossings, the opening of new crossing points and the creation of direct rail links on new routes. Kyiv claims that the teams of both countries have been instructed to prepare for implementation. No opening schedule or detailed itinerary was made public at the end of the meeting.

Budapest wants to speed up school guarantees

The Hungarian government recalls the ten-point agreement reached earlier in the year on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine. Péter Magyar requested that commitments on language use and education be implemented more quickly. According to the Hungarian report, Kyiv is studying the possibility of making effective by 30 June 2027 certain guarantees relating to teaching in the mother tongue. This is an objective mentioned during the visit, not a measure already in force.

Budapest also distinguishes the donations already made, estimated by the government at about 1 billion forints, including medical equipment, medicines and generators, from a new programme also equipped with 1 billion forints for the health, education and culture of the Hungarian community in Transcarpatia.

Disagreement over the European budget remains

Péter Magyar condemned the Russian aggression and said he was ready to provide humanitarian aid in the medical and energy fields. However, it rejected the idea of linking the next EU seven-year budget to Ukraine’s financing. He also felt that Kyiv should follow the same stages of accession as the other candidate countries. The visit therefore fixes precise bilateral projects, without announcing a change of Hungarian position on these two European dossiers.

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