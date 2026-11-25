The European Commission presented on Wednesday in Strasbourg a draft regulation on quantum. It provides for an investment fund, shared equipment and new safety rules for certain public procurement. No budget is set at this stage.

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The European Commission presented its draft regulation on quantum technologies in Strasbourg on Wednesday 25 November. Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen defended two projects: helping European companies produce on a larger scale and preparing administrations for a change in IT risks.

Equipment too expensive to duplicate anywhere

The project plans to bring national and European programmes closer together rather than to increase competing infrastructures. A network would link laboratories and universities. A common platform would help researchers and businesses access simulators and quantum computers, according to the rules of access of the infrastructure concerned.

Brussels also proposes that each Member State should have at least one competence and acceleration centre. An existing body could perform this function and several countries could set up a common centre. For a young company, the scheme would be used, among other things, to find a test site, technical skills or a first public buyer without having to finance these resources alone.

A public-private fund for capital

The project would allow the Commission to prepare a capital fund for sovereign technologies. The Union could participate alongside Member States and public or private investors. The vehicle would invest in the capital of firms and industrial projects, rather than only providing them with subsidies. Quantum would not be its only domain: semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are also part of the scope envisaged.

The Commission wishes to make the fund operational at the beginning of the next multiannual financial framework, which is to cover the period 2028–34. The text presented on Wednesday does not set its allocation or the contributions of its future investors. These amounts remain separate from the European appropriations already allocated to research and from the annual budget 2027 adopted by Parliament on the same day.

Targeted rules for public procurement

The project would limit access to certain public contracts for quantum technologies to companies under European control and suppliers eligible under international cooperation commitments or mechanisms. This criterion concerns market access and security of supply: it is not in the text presented to require that each part be manufactured in Europe.

The proposal also introduces new cryptographic requirements for certain digital government purchases. Brussels proposes to apply them to proceedings initiated six months after the entry into force of the Regulation, depending on the sensitivity of the data and systems. The aim is to provide protections that would operate on conventional computers without imposing a general replacement of existing equipment. If no suitable solution is available at the time of purchase, the administration should be able to document its migration.

The European Parliament and the Council have yet to examine the text. The amount of investment and the final scope of the bonds will depend on these decisions.

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