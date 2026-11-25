The Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted four drones in Ras Tanura on Wednesday. The Houthis claim that a fire was declared at the refinery without independent confirmation or an established interruption of production.

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The Houthis claimed on Wednesday 25 November an attack on the Ras Tanura refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia. Riyadh-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced that air defence intercepted and destroyed four drones in the area. The two sides do not give the same account of the consequences.

A claimed fire, no confirmed stop

Yahya Saree, the Houthis military spokesman, claimed that the refinery had been reached and that a fire had been declared. On the Saudi side, the press release reported debris falls after interceptions and no injuries according to the initial assessment. This communication does not give a detailed assessment of the state of the installations. A fire at the site and a possible cessation of production were not independently confirmed.

The movement also claimed responsibility on Wednesday for the attack on Riyadh’s financial district the day before. Saudi civil defence reported 11 injuries in the capital. This is Riyadh, not Ras Tanura. The damage reported in the financial district does not indicate the condition of the refinery.

What a stop in refining would mean

According to Saudi Aramco’s latest annual report, the Ras Tanura refinery can treat 550,000 barrels per day. This figure refers to the processing capacity of the site, not the volume actually processed on Wednesday or a volume of production lost. Refinement transforms crude into products such as diesel or gasoline. A reduction in refining does not in itself constitute an interruption in crude oil exports.

The two Saudi episodes occur as the clashes continue in Yemen, particularly around Hodeida. In order to measure the consequences of the incident on supply, the crucial information remains the operation of the refinery and the volumes actually delivered. Neither the Saudi communiqué on interception nor the Huthie claim established them.

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