An Emirati delegation bringing together the energy authority of Abu Dhabi, TAQA Transmission and Masdar was received at the Grand Sérail. Trade focused on sector management and source diversification. No contracts or financing were announced.

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Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received on Wednesday 25 November in the Grand Serail an Emirati delegation led by the State Minister Said bin Mubarak al-Hajeri. According to the Presidency of the Lebanese Council, his interlocutors presented to him the experience of Abu Dhabi in the management of the electricity sector, the development of the network and the diversification of energy sources.

The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the meeting in Beirut and the composition of the delegation. Neither his statement nor that of the Grand Serail announce contracts, financing or construction. No amount, location or calendar has been published.

Transport and production, two different occupations

In addition to Abu Dhabi’s energy department, the delegation had two separate companies. TAQA Transmission operates electricity and water transport infrastructure. Masdar develops and finances renewable energy projects. This composition distinguishes two questions for Lebanon: how to generate more electricity and how to channel this production to distribution networks. Their attendance at the meeting is not valid for selection as service providers.

This distinction is important for a solar or wind installation. The announced capacity of a power plant says what it can produce under certain conditions. In order to effectively exploit this production, the network must also be able to receive and transport electricity. A policy focused on power plants and a policy of strengthening lines therefore do not address the same problem.

Lebanon already has a programme to strengthen the network

The World Bank programme approved in October 2024 is a separate dossier. Its $250 million loan is aimed at renewables and strengthening the Lebanese electricity system. According to documents from the Ministry of Energy and the World Bank, $220 million is allocated to investments in electricity in Lebanon and $30 million to investments in the National Litani Office. These are planned allocations, not a balance sheet of the sums spent, and they do not come from the delegation received on Wednesday.

The meeting documents an exchange between governments and operators. To establish that it has resulted in a project in Lebanon, it will require a precise perimeter, a choice procedure, financing and conditions for connecting or purchasing electricity. The two communiqués do not publish any of these elements.

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