The statistics presented in Berlin include more than 142,800 women and girls who were victims of domestic violence in 2025. The protective measures come into effect on different dates, from electronic bracelet to free access to accommodation and advice.

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The German police identified over 142,800 women and girls who were victims of violence by a partner or ex-partner in 2025. The two federal reports presented on Tuesday 24 November in Berlin also detail the rise in online violence. On the occasion of the 25 November International Day, the government clarified which arrangements will be available in 2027 and which will only open new rights in 2032.

What Police Statistics Count

The federal record includes 280,129 victims of domestic violence, all genders, 2.8 per cent more than in 2024. It distinguishes domestic violence, which resulted in 179,940 victims, from domestic violence outside the couple, which resulted in 100,189 victims. Women and girls account for almost four out of every five victims in the first category.

In the case of digital violence, 31,221 women and girls are registered, almost 16 per cent more in one year. The police include threats, coercion and harassment. These data record the facts known to the police and not all the facts. They should not be added to marital figures: an online act may also be included in a relationship.

Marital homicides do not constitute a count of femicides

Of the 292 people who died as a result of domestic violence, 209 were women or girls. In 130 of these 209 cases, the author was a partner or ex-partner. The police state that their current statistics do not describe the motive and therefore do not constitute an established count of femicides. The report introduces a definition developed by a federal and regional group with a view to better identifying these facts in the future.

Electronic bracelet in 2027, right to free help in 2032

From 1 July 2027, the Family Courts will be able to order an electronic bracelet in certain high-risk cases to enforce a ban on approaching. This mechanism is distinct from the Victims Assistance Act adopted in February 2025. From 2032 onwards, the Act provides for the right to free protection and counselling for affected women and their children. The federal government announces EUR 2.6 billion in support of the Länder from 2027 to 2036 to develop reception facilities and support services.

In Germany, 116,016 already provides free anonymous access to the national service for women victims of violence, 24 hours a day.

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