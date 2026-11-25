MEPs approved the 2027 budget on Wednesday by 406 votes to 184. It provides for €19.7 billion in commitments and €211.5 billion in payments. Humanitarian aid and research receive additional funding from the initial project, while the next multi-annual budget remains to be negotiated.

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On Wednesday 25 November Parliament approved the Union budget for 2027 by 406 votes to 184 with 69 abstentions. The text provides for €19.7 billion in commitments and €211.5 billion in payments. This is the last annual budget of the financial framework 2021-2027, not an agreement over the next seven years.

The Member States formally approved the text in the Council on Monday 23 November, following the compromise reached with Parliament’s negotiators on 11 November. MEPs voted in Strasbourg on this joint text. The two institutions thus voted on the same version of the budget, distinct from the positions they held before the conciliation.

Why payments exceed new commitments

The two digits do not add up. A commitment credit allows the Union to take on a financial obligation: financing an infrastructure, for example, whose works and invoices run over several years. Payment appropriations allow payments to be made in 2027. They cover both certain expenditure decided for 2027 and invoices related to projects undertaken in previous years. The fact that the planned payments exceed the new commitments does not, therefore, alone indicate a deficit.

Parliament’s research department is up 2.2% for commitments and 4.6% for payments from its 2026 benchmark. This comparison includes the first two amending budgets of 2026 and the third amending draft taken into account in its calculation. It does not compare Budget 2027 to 2026 expenditure already noted. The Council also stated that EUR 710.1 million remained available under the commitment ceilings for needs which could not be foreseen in the vote.

Humanitarian aid, research and student mobility

The compromise adds EUR 30 million to humanitarian aid, EUR 21.5 million to Horizon Europe and EUR 14 million to Erasmus+, compared with the Commission proposal, according to Parliament’s research department. It also increases appropriations from the European Civil Protection Mechanism by 13.5 million and from the LIFE environmental programme by 10 million. These are budget line increases, not the total budgets of these programmes.

The increase in the humanitarian line is not a new envelope for Lebanon, Syria or another country in particular. The vote shall establish a Union-wide funding capacity. Whether this decision will result in additional support for an operation in the Middle East will require a distinction between the budget envelope and subsequent decisions that specify the amounts, beneficiaries and conditions of payment.

Budget from 2028 to 2034 remains under discussion

The vote shall regulate the annual budget of 2027 within the ceilings of the current period. European leaders must meet in Brussels on 26 and 27 November to discuss the framework from 2028 to 2034. This second project must set spending ceilings over seven years and allocate resources between the different policies of the Union. The text voted in Strasbourg does not settle these arbitrations.

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