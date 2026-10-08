Beirut Port: Kaja Kallas reaffirms European support

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, visited the port of Beirut with European officials on Thursday 8 October 2026. Hosted by Marwan Naffi, President and CEO of the port, she travelled through the container terminal to review security operations and procedures. The port manager stressed the strategic importance of this infrastructure for the Lebanese economy and recalled the European support in the areas of safety and security. It confirmed the willingness to continue to improve existing arrangements.

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The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, visited Beirut port on Thursday 8 October 2026. Accompanied by European officials, she visited the container terminal and took note of the security arrangements put in place. The President and CEO of the port, Marwan Naffi, stressed the strategic role of the facility for the Lebanese economy and confirmed the continued efforts to modernize safety and security procedures.

The port of Beirut hosted on Thursday 8 October a European delegation led by Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. This visit is part of European support for the role of the port in Lebanon’s maritime security strategy. The European leader was accompanied by Ambassador Sandra De Waele and General Seán Clancy, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee. The delegation was received by Marwan Naffi, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the Port.

During this visit, European officials travelled through the container terminal to examine the operation of the facilities and the procedures applied in the field of safety and security. Marwan Naffi presented the measures adopted by the Harbour Authority and the efforts being made to maintain operational standards. He also stressed the continuity of European support, which he considered an important element in improving port security.

Kaja Kallas visits the container terminal of Beirut port

Kaja Kallas’ visit focused on the container terminal, one of the main commercial activities of the port of Beirut. Accompanied by Marwan Naffi, the European delegation took note of port operations and procedures to ensure the safety of the installations. The inspection allowed for the treatment of devices applied in a sector essential to the maritime transport and trade of Lebanon.

The presence of General Seán Clancy, Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, gave this visit a special security dimension. It is involved in exchanges between Beirut and Brussels on capacity-building for the Lebanese State. The port occupies an important place in this reflection because of its role in maritime trade and the need to secure strategic infrastructures. However, the visit did not give rise to any public announcement about a new military arrangement or a change in port security management.

Discussions focused on the measures already implemented and on their further development. No new contract, investment or specific technical programme was announced. The information provided also did not specify whether the European delegation had made additional recommendations regarding the facilities visited. Emphasis was placed on existing cooperation and the maintenance of safety and security standards.

Marwan Naffi highlights the strategic role of the port of Beirut

On the occasion of the visit, Marwan Naffi claimed that the presence of Kaja Kallas reflected the central position occupied by the port of Beirut. According to him, this infrastructure remains of major importance for the national economy and for regional trade. He presented the visit of the European leader as a recognition of this strategic function and the work done to improve the operating conditions of the port.

The port manager also recalled that the European Union had accompanied the port of Beirut, particularly in the areas of safety and security. He considered that Kaja Kallas’ visit confirmed the continuity of this commitment. Referring to the commercial function of the facility, he described the port as a « gate of the East », with reference to its historical role in trade between Lebanon and its trading partners.

This economic dimension remains essential to understand the importance attached to port security. The port of Beirut is a major infrastructure for the import and export of goods. Its operation directly influences the activities of carriers, commercial companies and logistics operators. The reliability of its facilities and the safety of operations are therefore issues that go beyond the port perimeter.

For Marwan Naffi, further development of security procedures must accompany the continuation of this economic function. However, the person in charge did not communicate any new quantified targets regarding freight traffic, container terminal capacity or future investments. His statements focused on the progress made and the commitment to preserve the standards currently being applied.

Maritime safety at the heart of European cooperation

Kaja Kallas’ visit is part of European support for the Lebanese State’s maritime security strategy. This cooperation concerns a sensitive area for a country with a significant share of trade through the sea. The protection of port infrastructure, the safety of operations and the reliability of procedures are necessary elements for the proper functioning of maritime transport.

In a commercial port, security arrangements are aimed, inter alia, at controlling access, protecting facilities and preventing acts that could jeopardize operations. Safety measures also concern the prevention of accidents and the protection of persons working in port areas. These two dimensions must be taken into account in the day-to-day organisation of activities, particularly in terminals hosting containers and handling equipment.

Marwan Naffi attributed the progress made in the port of Beirut to the procedures and measures adopted by its administration. He stated that these provisions had achieved the current level of safety and security. It is committed to further developing and maintaining the standards that have contributed to these results. However, the reports provided do not include an independent technical evaluation to accurately measure the improvements mentioned.

The European commitment is of particular importance in this context. Cooperation with international partners can help strengthen technical skills and practices in managing strategic infrastructure. The visit by Kaja Kallas confirms Brussels’ interest in this dimension of Lebanese security, without in itself announcing new funding or additional assistance.

An infrastructure marked by the explosion of 4 August 2020

The importance attached to the security of the port of Beirut is also in the context of the explosion of 4 August 2020. This disaster, caused by the detonation of a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored in the harbour enclosure, caused more than 200 deaths, caused thousands of injuries and destroyed a considerable part of the surrounding facilities and neighbourhoods. It has profoundly marked the Lebanese capital and placed port risk management at the centre of national concerns.

Since that disaster, the issue of security of facilities and control of sensitive goods has been of particular importance. The reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of commercial activities have required significant efforts, while the requirements for prevention and surveillance remain essential. The container terminal, visited by the European delegation on Thursday, is one of the port’s strategic installations.

However, Kaja Kallas’ visit was not presented as an inspection related to the 2020 explosion investigation. There was no evidence of any discussion of the responsibilities for the disaster or the evolution of judicial proceedings. Exchanges focused on the port’s current activities, security arrangements and European support for its role in the Lebanese maritime strategy.

The development of security arrangements must continue

Marwan Naffi stated that the Harbour Authority intends to continue its efforts to strengthen security and maintain the standards applied. This direction directly concerns the port’s ability to maintain commercial operations under reliable conditions. It also implies the continuity of the control and prevention procedures already implemented within the installations.

The manager presented the results achieved as a consequence of the measures adopted in recent years. He stressed that such progress should be consolidated rather than considered as definitively achieved. This approach places the modernization of procedures at the centre of the port authority’s priorities, although no new timetable for work or deployment of equipment has been detailed.

The issue of port development goes beyond technical considerations. For economic operators, the quality of infrastructure, the regularity of operations and the safety of installations influence the conditions of maritime transport. Maintaining recognized standards can also help to preserve the confidence of companies that use the port for their international trade.

The European visit thus takes place at a time when the Lebanese authorities are seeking to strengthen their institutions and strategic infrastructure. Brussels’ support for the port sector is part of this approach, alongside other forms of cooperation concerning the security and functioning of public institutions. However, Thursday’s statements did not specify whether new European initiatives would be dedicated specifically to the port of Beirut.

Following the visit to the container terminal, Marwan Naffi reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to further improve safety and security arrangements. No additional investment or modernization schedule was announced. The next steps in cooperation between the port of Beirut and the European Union therefore remain to be specified.

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