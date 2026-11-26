Electricity from Lebanon took stock of Baabda. The October estimate depended on the fuel then available; No new date or production was announced.

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Joseph Aoun received on November 25 in Baabda the President of Electricity of Lebanon, Nassib Nasr. This included the Zuk and Jiyé power plants, fuel costs and the collection of invoices. The Presidency calls for speeding up administrative procedures, but its report does not give a starting date or additional amount of electricity.

What was the October estimate

On 8 October, the Ministry of Energy and Water had indicated that technical and administrative steps were under way to reactivate the two plants. The leaders of the EDL then presented a scenario of about an hour and a half additional power supply, for a month and a half, based on the fuel available on that date. This was a conditional estimate. This calculation does not provide the level of production reached in November and cannot be transposed to the current reserves without a new figure.

Baabda’s report confirms that the situation of both facilities has been discussed. Nassib Nasr also discussed the impact of rising world oil prices on the cost of production. The Presidency does not count the usable stock or the cost of an additional kilowatt hour produced by both sites. It also does not specify which groups, if any, will be returned to service first.

Restarting facilities and building new capacity

The two files are not confused. On 13 November, the Government approved guidelines for the electricity sector and announced the continuation of negotiations with Qatar, one of which concerns new capacities in Zuk. These discussions do not determine how much fuel the existing facility can consume. Jiyé is not among the three production sites named in this part of the negotiation, namely Deir Ammar, Zahrani and Zuk.

For subscribers, the indicator to follow is the number of hours actually provided, not the only announcement of a rehabilitation. An LED survey of injected power, fuel stocks and hours of service would compare actual production with the October scenario. None of these three figures are included in the November 25 interview report.

The Zouk power station, near Jounieh, on 30 May 2009. Resized archive photo: Evilscaught / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

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