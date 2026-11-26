Abdel Kareem Hana, Jehad Alshrafi and Mariam Dagga were awarded the independent journalist of the year. Mariam Dagga was killed on report in August 2025.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Three Palestinian photojournalists received the Rory Peck Award in London on Wednesday 25 November for their coverage of the war in Gaza. The distinction goes to Abdel Kareem Hana, Jehad Alshrafi and Mariam Dagga, killed in August 2025 while covering the consequences of a strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunes.

Photographs taken in affected communities

The award was presented to BFI Southbank at the 32nd edition of the ceremony. Fatima Shbair, a Palestinian photojournalist and former colleague of the three winners in Gaza, received in their name. The three photographers worked as independents for an international agency. Their images taken in 2025 document the search for food, the displacement of families and the daily lives of the inhabitants in the midst of destruction.

The Rory Peck Foundation describes three different paths. Abdel Kareem Hana, a media officer in Gaza, covered the consequences of the war on civilians. Jehad Alshrafi, a former humanitarian worker, followed in particular the displacement and humanitarian crisis. Mariam Dagga has been working as a photojournalist since 2015. In July 2025, she documented the death of a malnourished infant.

Mariam Dagga, killed during strikes at Nasser Hospital

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists identified five journalists killed in the Israeli strikes of 25 August 2025 at Nasser Hospital. According to the Committee, one of them died in the first strike and the others, including Mariam Dagga, as they documented the consequences. The Israeli army claimed to have targeted a camera that it suspected to be used by Hamas. No detailed results of his investigation or publication schedule were made public in the material available at the time of the ceremony.

The prize awarded to the three winners distinguishes the work of independent journalists. It is a separate category from the photojournalism prize established this year by the Foundation, which rewards a photographic report or a series of images.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews