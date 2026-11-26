The evaluation will focus on infrastructure, information technology and staffing. It does not change tariffs and does not introduce new procedures.

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Finance Minister Yassine Jaber agreed to a customs needs assessment during a technical assistance mission of the International Monetary Fund to Beirut. The review announced on 24 November should cover infrastructure, computer systems and personnel. It does not set any change in customs duties or date of entry into force of new procedures.

Evaluate the entire circuit, from folder to release

The three evaluation components address distinct issues. The equipment allows physical control. The software determines what information is available when a statement is processed. Recruitment and training are prerequisites for the administration’s ability to operate these systems and to monitor its decisions. Therefore, financing equipment alone does not regulate the organisation of controls or the processing of incomplete files.

For importers, a useful measure would be the time between declaration and release, broken down by point of entry and type of control. This period must be separated from the time taken by the carrier, terminal or importer to provide the documents. For the Treasury, the relevant indicator is not only gross revenue: it varies according to the volume and value of imports, applicable rates and exemptions. Collection with comparable legislation, the proportion of files corrected and the time frame for appeals would allow for a better assessment of administrative effects.

Two IT projects, not a new rate

In parallel with the IMF’s mission, the Ministry is following with the World Bank the Public Finance Management Project P181155. The project parts distinguish an integrated tax administration system, intended to replace existing tax tools, and a financial management system including budget, treasury and accounting. Linking these systems with customs data is a work of interoperability. It does not alter a tax rate alone or the remedies available to users.

In 2024, the World Bank approved an envelope of $34 million for the entire public finance management project, which is far beyond customs. The procurement plan includes separate approaches for both systems. A call for expressions of interest for consultants is neither the award of the installation contract nor proof that the software is in operation.

The IMF governance report published in April 2026 already recommends that Lebanon report on the performance of the tax administration and adapt the ethical rules of the tax and customs services. For the new evaluation, the first verifiable elements will be the scope of the mission, its recommendations and actions that the department will decide to fund. The announcement does not specify the current clearance deadlines and does not establish an expected revenue gain.

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