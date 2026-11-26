The Internal Security Forces announced on Thursday the sealing of 25 unlicensed butcher shops after an inspection on Tuesday at the Sabra market.

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The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced on Thursday 26 November that they had sealed 25 butcher shops in the Sabra market in Beirut. The inspectors found that these businesses did not have a licence. The operation took place on Tuesday, 24 November, on instructions from the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office at the Court of Cassation.

The Judicial Police conducted the monitoring with specialists from the Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Economy. The mission was aimed at all the market butchers. The ISPs allocate the 25 seals to the absence of authorization. They do not give the total number of establishments inspected, the results of meat analyses or a list of sanctioned businesses.

The road reopened after the rally

From the officers, people gathered and some burned tires to try to block their exit, according to the ISP press release. The agents dispersed the rally and reopened the road. The press release does not mention any arrests related to this episode.

A separate operation from the union’s announced closure

Sealing in Sabra does not come under the appeal of the union of butchers and cattle dealers, announced on Wednesday, targeting slaughterhouses and livestock farms. In Sabra, ISPs intervened on instructions from the public prosecutor’s office and in retail shops. The union, for its part, had not indicated the date of commencement of the announced closure or the establishments that would participate in it.

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