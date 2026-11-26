The Med Emre, which was carrying diesel, sank off Ibiza on Thursday. The 17 sailors were recovered, but one died.

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TheMed Emrea Maltese vessel loaded with diesel, sank off Ibiza on the night of 25-26 November. All crew members were recovered, but one of the 17 sailors died, the Balearic government announced. Spain has activated its action plan against maritime pollution.

The vessel had left Algeciras and was on its way to Barcelona. The regional government places the shipwreck about 25 nautical miles from the island, just over 46 kilometres away. Three Spanish maritime rescue helicopters from Palma, Valencia and Tarragona participated in the operation with rescue vessels and merchant vessels in the vicinity.

Six sailors treated in Ibiza

Seven crew members were evacuated to Ibiza. The death of one of them was recorded at Can Misses Hospital. The remaining six were taken into care upon arrival at the airport and then directed to Can Misses and the Nuestra Señora del Rosario polyclinic. The authorities reported minor injuries, with hypothermia being the main problem. Of the other ten sailors, five were taken to Valencia and five remained on board a rescue vessel, in good condition according to the regional balance sheet.

An overview to look for a possible tablecloth

The Balearic authorities estimate that the vessel could carry some 7,000 tons of diesel oil. This figure is an estimate of the cargo, not a measure of the quantity that may be released. The regional government confirmed neither the extent of a leak nor the presence of fuel on the coast in its first communiqué.

The Spanish merchant navy has activated its national plan against pollution at sea at level 2. The Balearic Islands launched their territorial civil protection plan at level 0. TheClara Campoamor, a rescue vessel equipped to respond to pollution, was sent to the area. A reconnaissance aircraft must fly over it to detect a potential spill. The regional authorities did not specify the cause of the sinking.

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