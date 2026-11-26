Andy Taylor died at 65. From Rio to Power Station, then to Danse Macabre, the guitarist gave rock relief to Duran Duran’s pop.

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Andy Taylor died Monday November 23 at age 65, announced Wednesday his family and former Duran Duran partners. The British guitarist had co-written and played on the band’s first three albums. He had also found his former studio accomplices for Macabre Dancein 2023.

Andy Taylor’s family reported that he died at home, surrounded by his relatives, after prostate cancer. Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor signed a joint tribute. Those who have known Duran Duran through his clips or synthesizer lines have also heard Taylor’s electric guitar on these discs: she cuts the chorus of Hungry Like the Wolf and gives Rio an attack that is not confused with bass or keyboards.

A guitar that does not give up dancing

Originally from northeastern England, Taylor joined the band in Birmingham in 1980. He participates in the writing and recording of Duran Duran (1981), Rio (1982) Seven and the Ragged Tiger (1983). On Girls on Filmriff leans on John Taylor’s bass and Roger Taylor’s battery. The three musicians bear the same name, without being related.

The clips broadcast on MTV accompanied the group’s international success, which then recorded A View to a Kill for the James Bond released in 1985. That same year, Andy Taylor and John Taylor played with the singer Robert Palmer and the drummer of Chic, Tony Thompson, on the first album of The Power Station. In their resumption of Get It On (Bang a Gong) of T. Rex, the guitar occupies the front of the mix, but the battery keeps a funk pulse. The project suggests the roughest side of a musician whose game was first made known in a pop group.

The reunionAstronaut to Macabre Dance

After leaving Duran Duran in the 1980s, Andy Taylor returned to the band for Astronaut, released in 2004, and separated again in 2006. He was one of the musicians inducted with Duran Duran at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Absent the ceremony, he read a letter announcing that he is suffering from metastatic prostate cancer.

His last collaboration with a studio album by the band appeared the following year. On Macabre Dance, Taylor reviews new versions of Nightboat and Secret Oktober. He also plays on Black Moonlight alongside Nile Rodgers. Forty years later Rio, the two guitarists found the dialogue between riffs rock and dance rhythm that had marked Duran Duran’s first records.

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