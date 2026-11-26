On a visit to Yemen, UN humanitarian official Tom Fletcher calls for sustainable access to civilians, including Taëz. The Norwegian Refugee Council has received $500.8 million in funding for a $2.16 billion plan.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On a visit to Yemen, UN humanitarian official Tom Fletcher calls for sustainable access to civilians, including Taëz. The Norwegian Refugee Council has received $500.8 million in funding for a $2.16 billion plan.

Humanitarian teams in Yemen face new displacements, while three quarters of the funding requested for 2026 is still lacking. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) published this review on Thursday 26 November, during a visit by its Secretary-General, Jan Egeland. For his part, the United Nations humanitarian official, Tom Fletcher, went to the country to ask for funds, but also the possibility of reaching people whose war is disrupting supply.

Displaced families to Taez, Abyan and Lahj

NRC reports that nearly 5,000 newly displaced households joined the sites it has supported since the intensification of fighting in August. Among them, more than 3,100 arrived in Abyan, 1,350 in Taez and more than 500 in Lahj. These are recorded arrivals at sites supported by this organization, not the national total. NRC supports 25 sites in governorates hosting families who have fled the Taez and West Coast fighting.

In the places visited, Egeland describes families who have not received any help and others who need to shelter under banana leaves. At the national level, only 12% of the funding required for emergency shelters was received, according to the figures cited by the NRC. For food security, the proportion is 16%. The lack of money therefore affects first aid as well as accommodation.

Relief hampered by lack of funds and access restrictions

The humanitarian plan 2026 initially targeted 12 million people, while the needs already covered a wider population. According to the NRC statement, approximately $1.66 billion remains to be financed out of the $2.16 billion requested. Disruptions in the supply chain also caused food and fuel disruptions, the organization explains, affecting families whose budgets were already tight before they left.

The United Nations calls on the parties to allow safe and sustainable access to civilians, with particular attention to Taëz. The Fletcher mission also includes a separate request: the immediate and unconditional release of UN employees and other humanitarian workers detained by the Houthis. The NRC reports that in the north of the country, the suspension of United Nations operations after these detentions, access restrictions and the decrease in funds have reduced the number of organizations able to distribute relief. Neither Fletcher’s visit nor that of Egeland was accompanied, in the announcements consulted on Thursday, by an agreement on access to Taëz or by a new quantified financial commitment.

Cover: Taëz Old Town, archive of 2004.Apie / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Boxing and titration Libnanews, under the same license.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews