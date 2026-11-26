The Grand Sérail presented Thursday a common framework for defining the responsibilities and competencies of public officials. Nawaf Salam asks the administrations and municipalities to review their job descriptions with the agents.

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The Grand Sérail presented Thursday a common framework for defining the responsibilities and competencies of public officials. Nawaf Salam asks the administrations and municipalities to review their job descriptions with the agents.

When a file moves from one office to another, the user does not always know who has the power to decide. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam took this example, Thursday, November 26 at the Grand Sérail, to present the framework of functions and competencies prepared by the Public Service Council. The document provides a common framework for the administration to describe the positions, the responsibilities attached to them and the skills required to exercise them.

Review missions with those who process files

Salam called on ministries, branches, public institutions and municipalities to work with the Public Service Council. The first step he indicated was to review the service missions and then update the job cards. Officers must participate in this review: they know what steps the files are blocking and what formalities can be simplified.

This clarification should also make it possible to distinguish a defect in the processing of a file from an organizational problem, according to the Prime Minister. If two services refer a request because their skills overlap, an individual assessment does not solve the problem. Conversely, a specific sheet may indicate to an officer what is expected of him and on what criteria his work will be evaluated. The speech does not set a common deadline for completing these revisions, nor does it set a time limit for processing for users.

A separate project from the 2030 reform plan

The benchmark adds to the plan that Fadi Makki, Minister of State for Administrative Development, presented to Salam on 24 November. The plan proposes 37 reforms divided between state organisation, human resources and public services, including their digitisation. The Council Presidency indicated that it should be submitted to the Council of Ministers for discussion. His surrender to the Prime Minister is therefore not worth adopting the proposed measures.

The European Union finances the programme to support administrative reform with Expertise France. Its €12 million allocation covers the programme from 2023 to 2027, which includes work on the civil service, public procurement and the prevention of corruption. It does not correspond to the cost of this only benchmark.

The launch of 26 November does not in itself alter the procedure for a service, the signing power of an agent or the salary scale of the public sector. The first verifiable result will be the actual revision of the position papers in the jurisdictions and municipalities that will use the document.

Cover: Grand Sérail, Beirut, 2017 archive.Pjposullivan1 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Framed and titrated image, adaptation under the same license.

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