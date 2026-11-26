The 1.1 billion advanced by Yassine Jaber relate to the recovery envisaged in 2027. Neither its final distribution nor the cost per beneficiary is deducted from this total.

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Finance Minister Yassine Jaber estimates the cost of public sector increases in Budget 2027 at approximately $1.1 billion. This amount represents an additional envelope, not all State salaries. It alone does not give the number of beneficiaries or what everyone will receive.

What the number does not allocate

A staff budget is not limited to the salary of current officers. Remuneration, certain allowances and social benefits fall under different headings. Pensions and end-of-service allowances are another expense. Some remuneration appears in transfers to public institutions rather than on a central government salary line.

The breakdown between these posts and between civilians, military and retirees determines the effect of the increase. A basic salary measure and a temporary premium of the same amount may entail different costs beyond the year of payment, particularly if the pension calculation changes. In the absence of a definitive breakdown of the proposed appropriations, dividing 1.1 billion by a total staff would mix categories that do not necessarily have the same entitlements.

A budget in books, an estimate in dollars

At the illustrative conversion rate of £89,500 per dollar, £1.1 billion is £98,450 billion. This calculation does not convert the expenditure into dollar payments. At a cost of £98,450 billion, its dollar value would vary if the conversion rate changed; the agents would remain exposed to price changes for the share paid in books.

The 2027 credit must also be distinguished from the cost of a full-year measure. With a constant population, a six-month increase in the first year costs half the same increase for 12 months. This is an example of a timetable, not an estimate of the government’s schedule. The time of entry into force and actual disbursements must be verified in the adopted text and in its implementation.

The IMF benchmark

In a technical report published in March, the IMF estimated total staff expenditure at $2.7 billion in 2025. Its baseline scenario, based on data and assumptions prior to the presentation of draft budget 2027, provided $3.2 billion for 2027, including approximately 1.6 billion staff salaries and 0.7 billion pensions and end-of-service allowances. It is an illustrative projection on a wide perimeter, not the amount voted for 2027. Adding the $1.1 billion to the IMF scenario would mean first ensuring that it does not include any part of the comparative measures.

In September, the IMF called for no further one-off adjustments to wages and pensions without compensatory income and without an overall fiscal framework. In order to measure the cost of Jaber’s proposal, the decisive pieces are therefore the breakdown of appropriations, the number of staff by category, the payment schedule and the income taken in front, not only the total announced.

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