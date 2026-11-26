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A federal judge temporarily blocks proceedings against eight ABC stations. Disney and ABC accuse the federal regulator of editorial retaliation.

Federal judge Loren AliKhan prohibited the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from proceeding with the early renewal of eight television stations owned by ABC on Wednesday, November 25. The Washington Federal Court also rejected the FCC’s request to close the case. The dispute continues: the order protects the stations during the examination of the appeal, without finalizing the charge of retaliation.

Eight stations, including New York and Los Angeles stations

On April 28, the FCC ordered the stations concerned to file renewal applications before their regular deadlines. None of the eight licences would normally be renewed before 2028, based on the record. These stations include WABC-TV in New York, KABC-TV in Los Angeles and WLS-TV in Chicago. They filed their files in protest on 28 May, before ABC and its parent Disney seized the court in August.

In particular, the measure of the judge prevents the regulator from referring such applications to an administrative hearing in the context of the advance proceedings. It does not issue new licences and does not remove from the FCC its general authority to control broadcasters.

The First Amendment at the heart of the appeal

The regulator had invoked an investigation into compliance with broadcasters’ obligations, including rules prohibiting discrimination. ABC and Disney argue that the procedure was in fact a response to content that did not please Donald Trump. In her reasoned decision, the judge noted that the regulator triggered the next day’s review of a message from the president calling for the dismissal of facilitator Jimmy Kimmel. It also examines Trump’s earlier statements calling for the withdrawal of licences from ABC stations because of their coverage.

At this stage, the judge considers that ABC is likely to succeed on its argument based on the First Amendment, which protects freedom of expression. For the court, a regulatory procedure can already cause harm if it serves to discourage certain statements, even without the withdrawal of a licence. The FCC must report on the execution of the order no later than December 2. The parties must jointly propose the continuation of the judicial calendar by 9 December.

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