Hezbollah MP contests the interference denounced by Joseph Aoun. He claims that Tehran wants to give priority to Lebanon in possible talks with Washington. Beirut did not announce any such mandate.

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Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine denied on Wednesday 25 November any Iranian interference in Lebanese affairs. He also attributed Tehran’s willingness to put the Lebanese case at the forefront of possible discussions with Washington. This statement is not an announcement of negotiations, nor does it give Iran a mandate to speak on behalf of Beirut.

MP invokes reconstruction after 2006

Hassan Ezzeddine spoke in a tribute to teacher Ghazi Ali Hammoud, organized by Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Member of Parliament for Fidelity to Resistance has rejected any similar attitude towards Israel and Iran. It opposed the occupation of part of Lebanese territory and the destruction inflicted by Israel on Iran’s aid to Lebanon, in particular for reconstruction after the 2006 war.

The Member presents this assistance as evidence of mutual respect. He claimed that Iran had « never interfered with the sovereignty of Lebanon ». It also lent the Iranian authorities the intention to make Lebanon a priority in future discussions with the United States. It did not provide a timetable for talks or a document giving Lebanon a place on their agenda.

In Baabda, a distinction between Iran and the actors involved

On 21 November, Joseph Aoun, in his speech on independence, did not designate the Iranian population or condemn relations between the two countries. He had challenged certain influential elements of the Iranian regime, which he accused of acting in Lebanon through arms and decision-making power that escape the State. At the same time, the President expressed a desire for friendly relations and mutual respect with Iran.

The dispute therefore does not concern only the nature of the aid received. It focuses on Beirut’s ability to establish its own defence policy and engage the country in negotiations. The Council of Ministers reaffirmed on 22 October that the choice of war or peace was a matter for the State. The position expressed by Ezzeddine does not alter this decision or the official framework of Lebanese diplomatic efforts.

Illustration: an archive portrait of Joseph Aoun. © Archives Libnanews.

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