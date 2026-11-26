UKMTO reports that an oil tanker was hit on 25 November when it exited the Strait of Ormuz. The crew is safe and sound.

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UKMTO reports that an oil tanker was hit on 25 November when it exited the Strait of Ormuz. The crew is safe and sound.

An oil tanker leaving the Gulf was hit on Wednesday, 25 November by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Ormuz, off the Omani port of Khasab. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) made the incident public on Thursday, in its opinion 223-26, citing the local authorities. All crews are safe and sound, according to this first assessment.

No sea discharges reported

The British centre did not specify the name of the vessel or its flag. It also does not detail the damage, does not refer to the shooter and does not specify the nature of the projectile. No environmental impact had been reported at the time of the notice. This balance sheet does not constitute an inspection of the hull or cargo.

This is a separate event from that reported on the same day west of Dubai. In this second case, the captain of another tanker had stated that he had heard an explosion near his vessel. No damage was reported to the vessel at the time.

Twenty-five seamen killed in the region according to IMO

As at 23 November, the International Maritime Organization had recorded 141 confirmed incidents and 25 seamen dead in the region since the beginning of the conflict. The survey covers the Gulf, Ormuz Strait and the Gulf of Oman. It stops before the 25 November incident and does not allow the projectile that hit this tanker to be attributed.

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