Hakan Fidan confirms that Turkey is helping Saudi Arabia to defend itself. The Minister states that Ankara has not taken any decision on the presence of Turkish soldiers in Yemen. The Turkish law approving the Mecca Agreement entered into force on 14 November, without constituting an authorization for deployment.

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Hakan Fidan confirmed on Saturday 21 November that Turkey was supporting the defence of Saudi Arabia. The Turkish Foreign Minister said that Ankara had taken no decision on the presence of Turkish soldiers in Yemen. This development distinguishes the aid already provided to Riyadh from an intervention in Yemeni territory.

Support for Riyadh is not a decision to send troops

When questioned on Turkish television about the Mecca alliance, Hakan Fidan said that « no decision was made about the presence of soldiers in Yemen ». He added that the necessary defence assistance to Saudi Arabia was already provided. The Minister mentioned technical assistance and recalled that cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh in the defence industry preceded the pact.

The grade relates to Ankara’s decision at the time of the interview. The Head of Diplomacy neither announced any intervention in Yemen nor excluded that a different decision could be taken afterwards. He also explained that, in his view, a commitment of troops to war requires a parliamentary decision. His statement does not constitute a new mandate or a timetable for dispatch.

This development comes as the exchange of strikes between the Riyadh-led coalition and the Houthis fuel the debate on the role of Saudi allies. On Friday, 20 November, the coalition asked civilians to leave Hodeida port. The Houthis threatened to retaliate if the port was attacked. Fidan stated that the aid already provided was for the defence of Saudi Arabia.

What the Turkish Parliament has approved

Signed in Mecca on 7 August 2026, the Joint Defence Agreement brings together Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. On 5 October, in Riyadh, the three countries announced their intention to translate their collective commitments into concrete measures to defend the kingdom, in accordance with their national laws. The communiqué aimed to support Saudi Arabia, without announcing any deployment to Yemen.

On 5 November the Turkish Parliament approved Act No. 7597, which authorizes ratification of the Agreement. Approved by the President on 13 November, this law was published the following day in the Turkish Official Gazette, under number 33430, and entered into force that same day. This date concerns Turkish law: it does not establish the fulfilment of all the international formalities of the pact or the decision to send soldiers to another country.

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