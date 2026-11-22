The national window opened on 21 November for small businesses damaged on the margins of the demonstrations from 17 October to 19 November. The grant varies from EUR 1,000 to EUR 10,000, by decision of a regional commission. Applications are filed online until December 31, at 11:59 p.m.

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Trades and other small businesses damaged during disturbances on the margins of the demonstrations from 17 October to 19 November 2026 may apply for state aid. The national window opened on 21 November. Depending on the case, the Regional Commission can grant between EUR 1,000 and EUR 10,000. The form is open until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. Paris time.

A decrease in turnover of at least 25%

The Decree of 19 November, published in the Official Gazette of 20 November, entered into force on 21. The Ministry of Economy announced the opening of the window on the same day. The scheme concerns enterprises with less than 50 employees, including individual entrepreneurs, whose main activity is reflected in the Decree of 19 November. The monthly reference turnover must be less than EUR 833 333. The turnover and staff thresholds are valued at group level for the enterprises that are part of it.

For damages on 17 and 18 October, October’s turnover must have fallen by at least 25%. For those suffered from 19 October to 19 November, the decrease can be seen in October or November. The point of comparison is the monthly average of the turnover for the year ended in 2025 or, in the absence of the year ended that year, the turnover of September 2026. In particular, the undertaking must have started its business and have been registered in the national business register by 31 August 2026, and be up to date with its tax reporting obligations.

One file per damaged facility

On the Official Portal Digital Approach, the form is numbered 161645. In the event of damage in several establishments, one form must be filed per establishment. In particular, the platform requests the filing of a complaint, the company’s SIREN, its bank details, the relevant turnover and, where appropriate, the evidence of the insurer or expert.

The subsidy is not automatic and does not amount to a full refund of damages. The Regional Commission takes a decision on the basis of operating losses, the nature and extent of the damage and eligibility for other public aid. It may request additional documents; The company then has 15 days from receipt of the request to respond. The Legal and Administrative Information Directorate states that beneficiaries must retain their proof of eligibility for five years.

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